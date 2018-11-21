RCMP Central Alberta District Unit track stolen vehicle from Blackfalds to Edmonton

The CAD CRU was deployed to assist Ponoka, Blackfalds, Red Deer and Leduc Detachments, resulting in an arrest and recovery of a stolen vehicle.

On November 20 at 2:43 p.m., the CAD CRU was contacted by Ponoka and Wetaskiwin RCMP Detachments and provided information about a Dodge Ram stolen from Blackfalds. The Ponoka RCMP had earlier located and attempted to stop the truck but it fled at high speed to avoid apprehension.

The CAD CRU located the stolen truck traveling northbound on Highway 2. It travelled through Leduc where again it was observed to be driven dangerously. It was tracked into Edmonton by the CAD CRU. Once the truck was stationary and the situation was safe to affect an arrest, the male driver, and lone occupant of the vehicle, was apprehended, following a short foot chase.

The male suspect was found to be in possession of a forged cheque; as well as a large amount of stolen documents, keys from stolen vehicles, stolen credit cards and stolen Identification.

30-year-old Matthew Alec Edward Burton is facing charges 13 criminal charges including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, impaired operation (by a drug) of a motor vehicle and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 (x6).

The RCMP continue to investigate and sort through evidence in relation to this incident. It is believed that several different offences are tied to the stolen identifications, from multiple jurisdictions throughout Alberta.

Burton has had a judicial interim release hearing and is remanded in custody. He is scheduled to appear in Provincial Court in Leduc on Thursday, November 29, 2018.

The stolen Dodge Ram was recovered by the RCMP.

“We believe that our involvement in this apprehension stopped ongoing offences from being committed in relation to the stolen credit cards and identification” says Corporal Will Hiscock of the CAD CRU. “Being able to help so many different detachments and stop the activities of repeat offenders reinforces our ongoing mandate in crime reduction.”

-Submitted by the RCMP