RCMP Blackfalds make multiple arrests in separate investigations

On Jan. 11th at around 4 a.m. during routine patrols of the Gasoline Alley hotel district, keen-eyed Blackfalds RCMP members located a vehicle that had fled from RCMP earlier.

Investigations led to the arrest of the suspects involved. One of the suspects involved was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant and arrested at the scene.

Suspects are currently in custody awaiting a bail hearing and have been charged with multiple charges, ranging from, possession of break-in tools, weapons and trafficking in controlled substances. Names are not released at this time, as charges are not sworn.

Later in the morning, as a result of the vigilant public contacting police about a suspicious vehicle, the Blackfalds RCMP were able to locate the occupied stolen vehicle.

The occupants were arrested without incident and are currently in custody, waiting for a bail hearing. The suspects were charged with possession of the stolen vehicle, as well as weapons and possession of controlled substance charges. As the charges have yet to be sworn, the suspect names will not be released at this time.

Blackfalds would like to take the time to thank the public for the tip that led to the vehicle and arrests. It was because of the calls from the public, the vehicle was located and suspects arrested.

Blackfalds RCMP continues the investigation. If you have any information that could assist the police, contact the Blackfalds RCMP at 403-885-3300.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1.800.222.8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com. If the information leads to an arrest, tipsters are eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.