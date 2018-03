A male and a female suspect were observed taking numerous objects from Staples in Gasoline Alley.

The incident occured at 5 p.m. on Feb. 13th and police are looking for any information on two suspects, a male and female.

Blackfalds RCMP is encouraging anyone with information to contact the RCMP at 403 885 3300. If you wish to remain anoynmous you can call Crimestoppers at 1 800 222 8477 (TIPS).

-Vaughan