RCMP arrest wanted woman in stolen truck after collision

Red Deer woman arrested after stealing truck on Orr Drive

A Red Deer woman appears in court today after RCMP arrested her in a stolen truck on Orr Drive on Feb. 16th and executed numerous outstanding warrants on her.

Shortly before 7 a.m. on Feb. 16th, RCMP responded to a report of a suspicious truck parked on Orr Drive. As RCMP approached the truck it fled, narrowly missing colliding with the police cruiser and striking a vehicle in the intersection of Orr Drive and Oak Drive. The female driver then abandoned the truck and attempted to flee police on foot but was arrested after a brief foot chase. Several vehicles were damaged as a result of the collision, but, fortunately, no one was injured. The truck driven by the suspect had been reported stolen out of Edmonton.

At the time of her arrest, 27-year-old Melissa Marie Bowie was wanted on warrants out of Edmonton for seven charges of possession of stolen property and two for failing to appear in court. She was further wanted on a warrant out of Leduc for failing to comply with court-imposed conditions.

Bowie now faces the additional charges of possession of stolen property over $5,000, resisting and obstructing a peace officer, dangerous driving and failing to comply with conditions.

Red Deer RCMP thank the public for your continued engagement in Red Deer crime reduction efforts through reports of suspicious vehicles and suspicious activity.

