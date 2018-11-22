Sylvan Lake RCMP arrested man who broke through an Edmonton International Airport fence with his SUV on Nov. 22. File photo.

RCMP arrest man who drove through airport fence

the 27-year-old was arrested by Sylvan Lake RCMP and is in custody.

RCMP has a man in custody after he used his SUV to break through a fence and access areas of the Edmonton International Airport on Nov. 22

RCMP and airport security were sent to the event shortly after 12 p.m.

The suspect vehicle had left the airport and was last seen heading west on Highway 19 at the time of dispatch.

The RCMP is Sylvan Lake located the suspect vehicle and arrested the male driver.

The 27-year-old is in police custody and facing charges.

Edmonton International Airport operations were not affected.

Previous story
St. Michael’s principal, board president resign in wake of criminal probe
Next story
Ponoka RCMP search for owners of found bikes, plus rural police files

Just Posted

WATCH: Salvation Army launches annual Christmas Kettle campaign

This year’s Christmas Kettle Campaign goal is $240,000

Open call for musicians, storytellers and performers at the Canada Winter Games

2019 Canada Winter Games takes place Feb. 15th to March 2nd, 2019

Potter’s Hands Ministries continues to reach out to the community

Array of ministries based out of downtown soup kitchen and local church

Record amount raised during this year’s Smile Cookie campaign in Red Deer

Tim Hortons owners presented a cheque for $41,238 that goes to the Reading College program

First annual Alumni Breakfast celebrates continued excellence in Central Alberta

Three guest speakers will chat about the Women of Excellence

WATCH: First pot shop opens in Red Deer

Green Town opened Thursday morning to a long line of customers eager to purchase legal marijuana

RCMP arrest man who drove through airport fence

the 27-year-old was arrested by Sylvan Lake RCMP and is in custody.

Ponoka RCMP search for stolen bikes owners, plus rural police files

Three Ponoka RCMP: stolen bikes, a motorist flees police & stolen truck found

St. Michael’s principal, board president resign in wake of criminal probe

Police have announced sex-related charges against six students in connection with an alleged sexual assault

PM to call three by-elections, giving Singh chance to win seat

The by-elections will be called in early February

Convicted Winnipeg letter-bomber sentenced to life in prison

Guido Amsel sent letter bombs to his ex-wife and two law firms

Former students share stories of bullying at St. Michael’s dating back decades

Former students are coming forward with their own experiences of bullying and harassment at the school

B.C. winery recalls dried cherries due to undeclared milk

Mission Hill Family Estate is recalling Chukar brand Amaretto Rainiers Cherries because they may contain milk.

‘We will fight’ in court if back-to-work legislation passes, postal union warns

Liberals have brought in legislation to force an end to rotating strikes by Canada Post workers

Most Read