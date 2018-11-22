RCMP arrest man who drove through airport fence

the 27-year-old was arrested by Sylvan Lake RCMP and is in custody.

RCMP has a man in custody after he used his SUV to break through a fence and access areas of the Edmonton International Airport on Nov. 22

RCMP and airport security were sent to the event shortly after 12 p.m.

The suspect vehicle had left the airport and was last seen heading west on Highway 19 at the time of dispatch.

The RCMP is Sylvan Lake located the suspect vehicle and arrested the male driver.

The 27-year-old is in police custody and facing charges.

Edmonton International Airport operations were not affected.