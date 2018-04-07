There was a heavy police presence near Wetaskiwin on Highway 13 related to a white Ford F150. Roads were blocked and RCMP were armed and rifles drawn. It’s unsure if this was related to the Stettler incident earlier in the day. Photo submitted

RCMP and police with rifles drawn near of Wetaskiwin

The intersection of Highway 13 and Road 254 had strong police presence and roads were blocked

There was a heavy police presence on Highway 13, Saturday night, involving a white Ford F150.

It’s unclear the cause of the incident but RCMP were out in full force on Highway 13 and Range Road 254 at about 7:40 p.m. It’s unclear if this was related to the theft of a white Ford F150 earlier in the day from Stettler. Witnesses say the roads were blocked by police and there may be four suspects in custody.

The incident is still unfolding but it is also believed the Ponoka Integrated Traffic Unit helped locate the pickup. Witnesses state the pickup went northbound on Highway 2.

We will update as more information becomes available.

Previous story
Sheraton Celebrity Dance Off back for its seventh year

Just Posted

UPDATED: Donations reach $1M for families after Humboldt Broncos bus crash

RCMP confirmed that 14 people have died but have not released information on the identities

More than $270,000 raised for families after Humboldt Broncos bus crash

RCMP confirmed that 14 people have died but have not released information on the identities

Toronto’s Taylor Knox heads to Red Deer April 26th to play Bo’s

Gifted performer’s show features tune from LOVE record

Turning Point receives almost $65,000 for opioid awareness

A new $1.4 million grant program is funding 29 projects on the opioid crisis

Red Deer to have access to new public transit funding for transformative infrastructure projects

Province and Feds commit to over $38.5 million in transit funding to Red Deer

WATCH: Sandy Roenspies was the winner of Art Battle Red Deer

Event held to support Women of Excellence Awards

RCMP and police with rifles drawn near of Wetaskiwin

The intersection of Highway 13 and Road 254 had strong police presence and roads were blocked

Red Deer RCMP investigate suspicious death in Stettler

Few details released

Victoria harpist celebrates 1 million YouTube views with a concert in Saanich

The concert is at St. Luke’s Church on April 15 at 2:30 p.m.

Doctor who treated Humboldt victims was prepared by Syrian experience

Masri, whose parents are from Syria, volunteered with other doctors for two weeks in the war-torn country in 2011

RCMP say cause of fatal Humboldt Broncos bus crash still unknown

Assistant Commissioner Curtis Zablocki said 14 people suffering injuries, some in critical condition

UPDATED: Donations reach $1M for families after Humboldt Broncos bus crash

RCMP confirmed that 14 people have died but have not released information on the identities

VIDEO: Trudeau calls for greater transparency from political parties

Prime Minister claimed that Liberals “raised the bar” when it comes to openness and transparency

14 dead after semi collides with Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team bus: RCMP

Fourteen others taken to hospital after tragic accident in Saskatchewan

Most Read