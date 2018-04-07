RCMP and police with rifles drawn near of Wetaskiwin

The intersection of Highway 13 and Road 254 had strong police presence and roads were blocked

There was a heavy police presence near Wetaskiwin on Highway 13 related to a white Ford F150. Roads were blocked and RCMP were armed and rifles drawn. It’s unsure if this was related to the Stettler incident earlier in the day. Photo submitted

There was a heavy police presence on Highway 13, Saturday night, involving a white Ford F150.

It’s unclear the cause of the incident but RCMP were out in full force on Highway 13 and Range Road 254 at about 7:40 p.m. It’s unclear if this was related to the theft of a white Ford F150 earlier in the day from Stettler. Witnesses say the roads were blocked by police and there may be four suspects in custody.

The incident is still unfolding but it is also believed the Ponoka Integrated Traffic Unit helped locate the pickup. Witnesses state the pickup went northbound on Highway 2.

We will update as more information becomes available.