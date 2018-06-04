Public assists RCMP in making three arrests on rural property

On June 2nd at approximately 6:00 p.m. Innisfail RCMP responded to a report of an abandoned truck and trailer at a rural location on twp rd 362 near RR271 in Red Deer County. A member of the public had observed individuals in a red Subaru and a silver GMC truck attempting to assist in getting the stolen truck and trailer unstuck. The silver truck was successful in pulling out the truck and trailer and had left the location with both, towing them to an oil lease site. The red Subaru and silver GMC truck then departed the lease site.

Police attended the lease site and observed the truck and trailer parked there. They confirmed both truck and trailer as stolen. While investigating further, police observed a silver GMC truck that started pulling into the lease site and quickly reversing to leave. This truck was confirmed as the same one that aided in pulling the stolen truck/trailer out of the ditch.

Police were able to stop the silver GMC truck and arrested three individuals inside for possession of stolen property. The investigation continued and all three people are now facing charges.

A 30-year-old woman of Red Deer has been charged with one count of possessing a controlled substance and two counts of breach of probation.

A 28-year-old man of Red Deer has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possessing proceeds of crime under $5,000, careless transportation of a firearm, careless transportation of ammunition, storing a loaded firearm contrary to regulations, possession a weapon dangerous to public peace, possessing a firearm knowing it’s unauthorized, possessing a firearm in a motor vehicle and three counts of possession contrary to prohibition.

A 32-year-old man of Lacombe has been charged with possessing a controlled substance.

-Submitted by Innisfail RCMP