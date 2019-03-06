Province invests in QEII rest stop near Lacombe

Wolf Creek rest stop 1 of 3 introduced in $20 million plan

Minister Mason makes rest stop announcement at the AMTA training facility grand opening. Photo Submitted

The Province of Alberta is promising three new rest stops in Alberta, one of which will be off of the QEII highway at Wolf Creek just north of Lacombe.

The $20 million project is part the Province’s campaign to promote traffic safety.

“Safe highways are the No.1 priority for our government,” Minister of Infrasrructure Brian Mason said. “Rest stops allow our commercial carriers to rest so they are not fatigued behind the wheel. They’re also a good place for all of us to pull over and stretch our legs before getting back on the road.”

The other two stops will be located on the Yellowhead highway, one westbound and the other eastbound of highway 43.

The Province, according to a release is also supporting the development of a private-sector stop new Bowden.

The project is expected to create 89 jobs and will be designed to accommodate gas stations and restaurants.

Currently, the Wolf Creek location has a traffic count of 14,280 going southbound and the Yellowhead locations both had a traffic count of 7,215.


todd.vaughan@lacombeexpress.com
