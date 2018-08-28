‘Project Blue Ghost’ nets 99 criminal charges against four local people

During the week of Aug. 18th – 27th, Innisfail RCMP responded to a large number of calls for service including, but not limited to the following occurrences:

On Aug. 18th, at approximately 11:35 p.m. a home owner’s garage in Innisfail was entered and a vehicle was stolen from the open garage.

On Aug. 20th, suspects returned to the home and observed the home owner leave the residence. Using the garage door opener that was previously stolen from the vehicle, they entered the home and were successful in stealing a number of items from the home, including firearms.

On Aug. 24th, a male contacted Innisfail RCMP to report that two males, armed and wearing masks had entered his home in Penhold, assaulted him and stole his vehicle as well as some money from him. On Aug. 25th, the Innisfail bottle depot was broken into and an undisclosed amount of money was stolen.

On Aug. 26th, the Innisfail RCMP detachment executed a search warrant on Minto Street in Penhold.

In response to these files as well as others, Innisfail RCMP developed ‘Project Blue Ghost.

Using a number of investigative techniques that will not be disclosed, Innisfail RCMP, with the assistance of Red Deer GIS, Red Deer Forensic Identification Services, Red Deer Police Dog Services, and numerous tips from the community, were successful in identifying four suspects and laying 99 charges against them.

Dylan Steinbach, 26, of Innisfail has been charged with 69 charges including but not limited to robbery with a firearm, extortion with a firearm, disguise with intent, four counts of break and enter, six counts of possession of stolen property, resisting arrest, 28 counts of breach of conditions and assault causing bodily harm.

Steinbach has been remanded to appear in court Aug. 31st.

Daniel Buehler, 23, of Red Deer has been charged with 16 charges including but not limited to three counts of break and enter, possession of property over $5,000, theft of a motor vehicle, and two counts of possession of firearm contrary to prohibition.

Buehler has been remanded to appear in court Aug. 29th.

Brianna Carroll, 23, of Red Deer has been charged with 5 charges which include possession of a controlled substance, two counts of breach of probation, and possession of stolen property.

Carroll has been remanded to appear in court Aug. 28th.

Michael Lawrence, 43, of Penhold has been charged with 9 charges including possession of a controlled substance, six counts of firearms offenses, possession of stolen property (two counts).

Lawrence has been remanded to appear in court Aug. 28th.

Innisfail RCMP, as well as Red Deer GIS continue to investigate numerous files in relation to ‘Project Blue Ghost’ as well as complaints related that have occurred in Red Deer.