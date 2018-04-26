Britain’s Prince William, right, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave after attending a Service of Thanksgiving and Commemoration on ANZAC Day at Westminster Abbey in London, Wednesday, April 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, pool)

Prince William to be Harry’s best man

Prince William will be Prince Harry’s best man at May wedding

It’s a family affair: Britain’s royal officials say Prince Harry has asked elder brother Prince William to be best man at his wedding next month.

Kensington Palace said Thursday that William is “honoured” to be playing the key role when Harry marries U.S. actress Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle on May 19.

RELATED: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to marry May 19

Harry was best man when William married Kate Middleton at Westminster Abbey in 2011.

William and his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, welcomed their third child on Monday. The baby boy’s name hasn’t yet been announced. His elder children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, are likely to star in key roles during the wedding, though officials haven’t yet announced who will be in the rest of the wedding party.

RELATED: Canadian teen lands invite to Royal wedding

About 600 guests have been invited to watch 33-year-old Harry and Markle, who is 36, tie the knot at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor. About 2,600 neighbours, staff and specially selected members of the public will get to greet the couple outside the chapel.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Humboldt arena memorial ring to be removed
Next story
Toronto sports fans come together in wake of van attack

Just Posted

Sheraton Celebrity Dance Off raises $420,000 for Canada Games Celebration Plaza

Event sees over 800 people in attendance

Pro Wrestling events looks to to knock out cancer

Superclash against Cancer brings in some of Alberta’s top talent

Red Deer PCN Women’s Fun Run set for May 12th

The Mustard Seed School Lunch Program is the event’s ‘Charity of Choice’

UPDATED Semi rollover on Hwy#2 causes traffic detour; more photos

UPDATED Exclusive photos of semi rollover clean-up on Hwy#2

‘Battle of the Badges’ charity hockey game raises $35,000 for Humboldt Broncos

Red Deer Emergency Services won the game with a score of 10 - 5

WATCH: Check out this week’s What’s Up Wednesday

The week’s news in Red Deer

Bill Cosby guilty in sexual assault case

Comedian convicted of drugging and molesting a woman

Pilot likely affected by ‘spatial disorientation’ in plane crash that killed former Alberta Premier Jim Prentice

The TSB will announce its findings and the Capital News will follow.

AACS receives funding from Red Deer County for life saving equipment

Red Deer County approved funding for $35,000 to AACS

Toronto sports fans come together in wake of van attack

Police probe Toronto van attack as details emerge

Maswacis RCMP looking for missing Aboriginal woman

Police say 34-year-old Jada Voyageur went missing April 24 from the Samson Cree Nation

Prince William to be Harry’s best man

Prince William will be Prince Harry’s best man at May wedding

Humboldt arena memorial ring to be removed

Arena ring of tribute to Saskatchewan hockey team to be removed as summer nears

14 galaxies set to collide and form colossal cluster

Astronomers say this could be the largest structures in the universe

Most Read