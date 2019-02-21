Pride Days are Feb. 21st and 28th during the 2019 Canada Winter Games

Events will be held at the 52 North Music + Cultural Festival

Central Alberta Pride Society is excited to announce Feb. 21st and 28th as Pride Days during the 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer.

Pride Days will be celebrated with a similar event each night. Included are an educational expo featuring local services and vendors followed by a drag show and dance.

Drag show performers include local quartet 4Q which includes Kelli Eletrix, Sparkle Emotion, Ruby Harte and DD Fierce. Music will be provided by DJ Suco.

“We’re thrilled to be part of this important moment in Red Deer’s history, and are excited to invite residents and visitors to show their pride while celebrating our community and enjoying our excellent local talent,” said Shannon Humphrey, chair, Central Alberta Pride Society.

“Red Deer is the first city to include official Pride Days during a Canada Games and we couldn’t be prouder to be part of this important moment in Red Deer’s History. We are honoured to have been invited to lead what will hopefully become regular practice in future Games events.”

Events will be held at the 52 North Music + Cultural Festival located at 5205 – 48th Ave.

From 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. there will be an educational expo featuring local partner organizations, including TANAS, Youth HQ, Franco Queer, local QSA and GSA groups, RDC’s Pride on Campus, and more. From 7 – 9 p.m. there will be a drag show with dance to follow. Admission is free. Guests of all ages are welcome.

For more information visit www.centralalbertapride.ca.

Submitted by the Central Alberta Pride Society

