Image from the University of Manitoba Prairie and Arctic Storm Prediction Centre

Potential for isolated tornado on Saturday afternoon

Central Alberta east of Edmonton may see tornado action along with thunderstorm activity

Central Alberta may see tornado action on Saturday.

Information provided by the University of Manitoba Prairie and Arctic Storm Prediction Centre points to severe thunderstorm activity for Saturday along with isolated tornado action.

The Day 2 outlook on the site points to hail at three to five cms large with wind gusts at 110 plus km/h.

“A developing low pressure system and associated trough will develop in central Alberta tomorrow afternoon bringing thunderstorms to much of the province,” states the site.

“Over east-central Alberta there is also the potential to see an isolated tornado. Thunderstorms will initiate in the early afternoon over more western sections and then track eastwards into the late afternoon and evening.”

“At the surface a sharpening surface trough over central Alberta will lead to a strong southeasterly 850 jet of around 30 to 35 knots that will allow moisture to advect into the province.”

The potential has drawn activity from professional storm chasers in Canada and the Unites States.

