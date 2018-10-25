Local Canada Post employees were outside the Commercial Service Centre building on Thursday protesting working conditions. The strike is part of rotating strikes held across Canada this week. Robin Grant/Red Deer Express

Postal workers strike today in Red Deer

Canada Post strike is part of rotating strikes taking part across Canada

Red Deer postal workers hit the streets today to protest what they consider unfair working conditions.

Mail carriers and other employees with the Local 818 of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers started to strike at 6 a.m. as part of rotating strikes happening in cities across Canada this week.

Barbara Lilly, president of the Local 818 of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers, said postal workers have been working for years under unfair working conditions.

“I’m a rural suburban mail carrier and for the last 15 years, we don’t get paid for the hours worked,” she said. “We put in 10 hours but only get paid for seven hours. We get no paid breaks, no overtime.”

She added, “We just want a fair collective agreement, better wages, better benefits and Canada Post isn’t negotiating right now.”

The strike runs until 6 a.m. on Friday.

More to come …

Previous story
B.C. oncologist changing the face of breast cancer treatment

Just Posted

Postal workers strike today in Red Deer

Canada Post strike is part of rotating strikes taking part across Canada

Dow Canada reports an employee death at Lacombe County Prentiss Site

Investigation underway; name will not be released

Great Indoors Market at Bower launches experience-based shopping in Red Deer

The Market will be housed in former Sears space starting Oct. 25th

Red Deer RCMP arrest two after police vehicle rammed

Truck they drove resulted in collisions with three parked civilian vehicles

Top bull riders prepare for the CFR

Red Deer hosts the CFR from Oct. 30th to Nov. 4th

VIDEO: ‘The Hockey Song’ heads to Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

Stompin’ Tom classic to be honoured this weekend when the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Winnipeg Jets

Girls face sexism as early as 10 years old: Girl Guides poll

Canadian girls reported being twice as likely than boys to see the brunt of gender inequality

B.C. man writes obituary for Mary Jane

Rod Retzlaff of Nelson liked Mary Jane, but is not so sure about her son, Cannabis

B.C. man who killed parents and two others as teen granted full parole

James Ruscitti is serving a life sentence for the 1996 execution-style slayings of his adoptive parents, his brother’s 17-year-old girlfriend and a boarder who lived in their home.

Royals Harry and Meghan arrive in Tonga on Pacific tour

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day 10 of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific.

Sickness, fear, harassment in Mexico whittle away at caravan

Thousands of Central American migrants renewed their march to the United States on Wednesday, setting out before dawn with more than 1,000 miles still before them.

Not enough fruits, veggies grown to feed global population a healthy diet: study

The world’s agriculture producers are not growing enough fruits and vegetables to feed the global population a healthy diet, according to new Canadian-led research.

New pot, impaired driving penalties could bar newcomers from Canada

On Dec. 18, new impaired driving penalties take effect

Changing story again, Saudi Arabia says killing was planned

“Jamal Khashoggi’s body still hasn’t been found. Where is it?” Turkey’s foreign minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, said

Most Read