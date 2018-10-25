Postal workers strike today in Red Deer

Canada Post strike is part of rotating strikes taking part across Canada

Local Canada Post employees were outside the Commercial Service Centre building on Thursday protesting working conditions. The strike is part of rotating strikes held across Canada this week. Robin Grant/Red Deer Express

Red Deer postal workers hit the streets today to protest what they consider unfair working conditions.

Mail carriers and other employees with the Local 818 of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers started to strike at 6 a.m. as part of rotating strikes happening in cities across Canada this week.

Barbara Lilly, president of the Local 818 of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers, said postal workers have been working for years under unfair working conditions.

“I’m a rural suburban mail carrier and for the last 15 years, we don’t get paid for the hours worked,” she said. “We put in 10 hours but only get paid for seven hours. We get no paid breaks, no overtime.”

She added, “We just want a fair collective agreement, better wages, better benefits and Canada Post isn’t negotiating right now.”

The strike runs until 6 a.m. on Friday.

More to come …