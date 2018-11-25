Canada Post employees picket in front of their office in Quesnel. (Black Press Media files)

Postal negotiators still talking as Senate vote on back-to-work bill approaches

Canada Post workers have been on rotating strikes for six weeks

Both sides say their negotiators remain at the table as a Senate vote on legislation that would force an end to rotating walkouts at Canada Post inches closer.

Canada Post says it’s delivering packages this weekend, but at much lower volumes than normal at this time of year.

VIDEO: Canada Post back-to-work bill passed in late-night Commons sitting

A spokesman for the Crown corporation says work restrictions imposed by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers, including a ban on overtime, mean about 30,000 parcels will be delivered to Canadians over the weekend.

Jon Hamilton says that number is normally in the range of 500,000 packages in late November.

READ MORE: Vancouver Island postal worker accuses Canada Post of questionable tactics

The Senate is set to resume debate tomorrow afternoon (2 p.m. ET) on back-to-work legislation that was introduced by the Trudeau Liberals last week and passed in the House of Commons.

A Senate official says a final vote on the bill is expected tomorrow, possibly by early evening with royal assent soon afterwards, barring any proposed amendments that, if passed, could see the legislation returned to the Commons.

Postal workers have been holding rotating strikes across the country since Oct. 22, creating substantial backlogs at Canada Post’s main sorting plants in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal.

Picket lines were up on Sunday in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., as well as in a few areas of British Columbia.

CUPW national president Mike Palecek says “all options are on the table” as the union decides how to fight the back-to-work legislation, which the union says violates the rights of postal employees to free and collective bargaining.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
EU set to endorse Brexit deal but hard work lies ahead
Next story
WATCH: National Citizens Alliance speaks in Red Deer

Just Posted

Rebels fall to Medicine Hat Tigers, 7-3

Head Coach Brent Sutter says Rebels made the mistakes ‘you can’t make’

WATCH: National Citizens Alliance speaks in Red Deer

Alberta refugee centre says NCA could fuel hatred towards minority groups

The Nutcracker set to light up Red Deer College Arts Centre

Popular Christmas tradition runs Dec. 14th-16th on the mainstage

Glencross Invitational Charity Roughstock Event brings in $190,000

Proceeds go to two Central Alberta charitable organizations

Environment Canada calling for 2 to 4 centimetres of snow in Red Deer

Snow will clear up overnight, Saturday will be cloudy, Sunday sunny

Stampeders, Redblacks to battle for Grey Cup in relatively balmy conditions

Game starts Sunday afternoon

Postal negotiators still talking as Senate vote on back-to-work bill approaches

Canada Post workers have been on rotating strikes for six weeks

EU set to endorse Brexit deal but hard work lies ahead

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker called the move a ‘tragedy’

Battery fires: The potential danger hiding in your kitchen junk drawer

Batteries sparked a fire that nearly burned down a Canadian home

Opioid crisis presentation given in Rimbey

Naloxone kits handed out

Stettler man recants story about abandoned cats

Alberta SPCA still investigating and will get to the ‘truth’

VIDEO: B.C. woodcarver’s Home of a Thousand Faces destroyed by fire

Rolf Heer of Radium lost the Home of a Thousand Faces

Juno nominated performer coming to Stettler

Amero Little Christmas, a different take on the classic Christmas show

Three more cases of E. coli confirmed, none found in tested Canadian lettuce

The total number of cases since mid-October is 22

Most Read