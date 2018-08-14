Ponoka Traffic Unit investigate scooter incident

A motorcyclist appears to have lost control of her Suzuki scooter on Highway 2 north of Ponoka

Members of the Ponoka Integrated Traffic Unit investigate a single scooter incident Tuesday afternoon north of Ponoka on Highway 2. Here witnesses watch on as members of the Ponoka County East District Fire Department help lift the rider. Photo by Jeffrey Heyden-Kaye

A Suzuki scooter that hit the ditch near Ponoka on Tuesday afternoon resulted in relatively minor injuries.

Officers with the Ponoka Integrated Traffic Unit are investigating the incident where a motorcyclist, driving a Suzuki Burgman 650 Executive scooter — with what appears to be guide wheels on it — hit the ditch and ended up in a field of canola.

It appears that the scooter was northbound on Highway 2 just north of the Highway 53 exit when it hit the east ditch. Because the Suzuki had guide wheels, it stayed upright and eventually stopped in the field. The rider ended up in the ditch behind the scooter.

The call came in to police, EMS and the Ponoka County East District Fire Department at approximately 4 p.m.

It is believed EMS transported the woman to an Edmonton area hospital. The slow lane was blocked for approximately one hour.