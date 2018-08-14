Members of the Ponoka Integrated Traffic Unit investigate a single scooter incident Tuesday afternoon north of Ponoka on Highway 2. Here witnesses watch on as members of the Ponoka County East District Fire Department help lift the rider. Photo by Jeffrey Heyden-Kaye

Ponoka Traffic Unit investigate scooter incident

A motorcyclist appears to have lost control of her Suzuki scooter on Highway 2 north of Ponoka

A Suzuki scooter that hit the ditch near Ponoka on Tuesday afternoon resulted in relatively minor injuries.

Officers with the Ponoka Integrated Traffic Unit are investigating the incident where a motorcyclist, driving a Suzuki Burgman 650 Executive scooter — with what appears to be guide wheels on it — hit the ditch and ended up in a field of canola.

It appears that the scooter was northbound on Highway 2 just north of the Highway 53 exit when it hit the east ditch. Because the Suzuki had guide wheels, it stayed upright and eventually stopped in the field. The rider ended up in the ditch behind the scooter.

The call came in to police, EMS and the Ponoka County East District Fire Department at approximately 4 p.m.

It is believed EMS transported the woman to an Edmonton area hospital. The slow lane was blocked for approximately one hour.

 

Members of the Ponoka Integrated Traffic Unit are investigating an incident where a scooter hit the ditch north of Ponoka on Highway 2 on Tuesday afternoon. It is believed there were relatively minor injuries in the single vehicle incident. Photo by Jeffrey Heyden-Kaye

Previous story
Pesticides linked to bee deaths will be phased out in Canada, sources say

Just Posted

Tools for Schools program in need of school supplies for students

Supplies will be donated to students across Central Alberta

Smiles Thru Lindsey Foundation hosting a drive-in movie fundraiser

Excitement building as the big event draws closer

Expansions rolling ahead at Red Deer Hospice

Six new rooms will provide care to 100 additional residents each year

Red Deer RCMP warn public about online job scams

Red Deer man applied for a construction job and was asked a fee to process his application

Central Alberta Buccaneers come up short against Monarchs

Bucs’ lose star quarterback in heartbreaking affair

Average Canadian family spends 43% of income on taxes: study

Fraser Institute’s consumer report shows taxes accounting for larger chunk of income each year

Ponoka Traffic Unit investigate scooter incident

A motorcyclist appears to have lost control of her Suzuki scooter on Highway 2 north of Ponoka

Pesticides linked to bee deaths will be phased out in Canada, sources say

Neonicotinoids, or neonics, are a class of pesticides used by farmers and hobby gardeners alike

Wildfire smoke blankets B.C. and Alberta, prompting air quality advisories

About 25 new wildfires were sparked between Monday morning and midday Tuesday

Stettler woman facing 67 fraud-related charges appears with co-accused

Crown likely proceeding with more serious charge of indictable offence

Wetaskiwin Co-op robbed of laser tool, propane torch

Wetaskiwin RCMP attempting to identify two individuals involved in numerous thefts

Judge OKs Weinstein suit, cites casting couch’s history

Actress Kadian Noble can sue disgraced Hollywood mogul for violating sex trafficking laws

Employers to raise salaries 2.6% on average next year: report

Firm points to factors such possibility of more trade protectionism, rising interest rates

Lacombe Council passes second reading of cannabis bylaw

Public hearing sees opposition to bylaw; third reading coming Sept. 10th

Most Read