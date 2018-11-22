Ponoka RCMP search for owners of found bikes, plus rural police files

Ponoka RCMP are looking for the owners of three bicycles recovered.

Police say that on Thursday three bikes were found in the area of 47 Avenue Crescent.

Anyone with missing bikes are asked to come to the detachment and top provide a detailed description of the bikes. If the owners have photos or serial numbers that would also be beneficial.

Motorist flees police in pickup

Ponoka RCMP are looking for a dark coloured Dodge pickup that sped off when attempting to stop it.

Police say the incident occurred Nov. 22 around Township Road 420 (south of Ponoka) at 3 a.m. Mounties were making active patrols in the Ponoka County area and attempted to stop the pickup, however, police say the driver sped off at a high rate of speed.

It was last seen westbound on Township Road 420.

Stolen vehicle recovered

Ponoka RCMP located a stolen pickup after a tip from a resident.

Police say the truck — a 2015 light brown Dodge 3500 — was reported stolen Nov. 20, was found a day later near Range Road 240 and Township Road 434.

There are no witnesses at this time.

If you have information, please call the Ponoka RCMP at 403-783-4472. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), you may be eligible for a cash reward.

-Heyden-Kaye