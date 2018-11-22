Ponoka RCMP search for owners of found bikes, plus rural police files

Three Ponoka RCMP files: found bikes, a motorist flees police & stolen truck found

Ponoka RCMP are looking for the owners of three bicycles recovered.

Police say that on Thursday three bikes were found in the area of 47 Avenue Crescent.

Anyone with missing bikes are asked to come to the detachment and top provide a detailed description of the bikes. If the owners have photos or serial numbers that would also be beneficial.

Motorist flees police in pickup

Ponoka RCMP are looking for a dark coloured Dodge pickup that sped off when attempting to stop it.

Police say the incident occurred Nov. 22 around Township Road 420 (south of Ponoka) at 3 a.m. Mounties were making active patrols in the Ponoka County area and attempted to stop the pickup, however, police say the driver sped off at a high rate of speed.

Read More: Ponoka crime mapping tool allows public to notice trends

It was last seen westbound on Township Road 420.

Stolen vehicle recovered

Ponoka RCMP located a stolen pickup after a tip from a resident.

Police say the truck — a 2015 light brown Dodge 3500 — was reported stolen Nov. 20, was found a day later near Range Road 240 and Township Road 434.

There are no witnesses at this time.

If you have information, please call the Ponoka RCMP at 403-783-4472. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), you may be eligible for a cash reward.

-Heyden-Kaye

Previous story
RCMP arrest man who drove through airport fence

Just Posted

WATCH: Salvation Army launches annual Christmas Kettle campaign

This year’s Christmas Kettle Campaign goal is $240,000

Open call for musicians, storytellers and performers at the Canada Winter Games

2019 Canada Winter Games takes place Feb. 15th to March 2nd, 2019

Potter’s Hands Ministries continues to reach out to the community

Array of ministries based out of downtown soup kitchen and local church

Record amount raised during this year’s Smile Cookie campaign in Red Deer

Tim Hortons owners presented a cheque for $41,238 that goes to the Reading College program

First annual Alumni Breakfast celebrates continued excellence in Central Alberta

Three guest speakers will chat about the Women of Excellence

WATCH: First pot shop opens in Red Deer

Green Town opened Thursday morning to a long line of customers eager to purchase legal marijuana

RCMP arrest man who drove through airport fence

the 27-year-old was arrested by Sylvan Lake RCMP and is in custody.

Ponoka RCMP search for owners of found bikes, plus rural police files

Three Ponoka RCMP files: found bikes, a motorist flees police & stolen truck found

St. Michael’s principal, board president resign in wake of criminal probe

Police have announced sex-related charges against six students in connection with an alleged sexual assault

PM to call three by-elections, giving Singh chance to win seat

The by-elections will be called in early February

Convicted Winnipeg letter-bomber sentenced to life in prison

Guido Amsel sent letter bombs to his ex-wife and two law firms

Former students share stories of bullying at St. Michael’s dating back decades

Former students are coming forward with their own experiences of bullying and harassment at the school

B.C. winery recalls dried cherries due to undeclared milk

Mission Hill Family Estate is recalling Chukar brand Amaretto Rainiers Cherries because they may contain milk.

‘We will fight’ in court if back-to-work legislation passes, postal union warns

Liberals have brought in legislation to force an end to rotating strikes by Canada Post workers

Most Read