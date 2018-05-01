Ponoka RCMP are looking for 16-year-old Sirena Soosay who was last seen on April 30 in the evening in Ponoka. RCMP photo

Ponoka RCMP search for missing Aboriginal teen

Police say 16-year-old Sirena Soosay was last seen on April 30 in the evening in Ponoka.

  • May. 1, 2018 4:20 p.m.
  • News

Ponoka RCMP are searching for a missing Aboriginal teen.

Police say 16-year-old Sirena Soosay went missing from Ponoka on April 30. She was last seen in the 5100 block of 54 Avenue at about 9:25 p.m.

Soosay is described as an Aboriginal teen girl who is about 5 feet tall, weighing 125 pounds. She has dark hair tied in a bun with brown eyes. Police say Soosay has braces and wears glasses.

She was last seen wearing a black sweater, grey sweat pants, and flip flops.

If you know the whereabouts of Sirena Soosay contact the Ponoka RCMP at 403-783-4472, or your local Police Detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.

