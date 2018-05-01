Ponoka RCMP investigate stolen urn and mountain bikes

Among the many items stolen were three custom-made mountain bikes valued at $13,000.

A break and enter incident in Ponoka resulted in the theft of several items, including a family urn.

Ponoka RCMP say there was a break and enter on April 22 at a home on 56 Avenue. Sometime overnight, suspects gained entry into the home using the bedroom window.

The home was ransacked.

Along with the family urn, electronics, toys and jewelry were stolen, plus three custom-made mountain bikes valued at $13,000.

If you have information, please call the Ponoka RCMP at 403-783-4472. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), you may be eligible for a cash reward.

