Ponoka RCMP investigate collision between semi and two sedans

Tire skid marks show where the semi tractor attempted to avoid colliding with the two vehicles.

A collision between a semi tractor and two passenger vehicles Saturday afternoon is being investigated by Ponoka RCMP as a possible road rage incident.

At about 6 p.m. emergency crews were called to the collision north of Ponoka on Highway 2 between Menaik Road and Secondary Highway 611.

A semi tractor, hauling a 53 foot trailer, collided with two passenger vehicles which appear to have stopped abruptly while driving in the northbound lanes.

One sedan, a Honda crossover ended up in the east side ditch with the rear end crushed and its airbags deployed, while an orange VW hatchback ended up turned around just in front of the semi tractor. The VW’s rear end was somewhat crushed.

The right front wheel of the semi was destroyed making the truck unmovable. The driver of the semi and their dog were both uninjured.

RCMP state they are proceeding with a criminal investigation into the incident.

Traffic was slow going for a few hours as only the left northbound lane was open for traffic while crews cleared the scene.

Police, along with EMS and the Ponoka County East District Fire Department attended. Injuries stemming from the incident are believed to have been relatively minor but it wasn’t known at the publication time how severe those injuries were.

 

The rear end damage on this VW hatchback came after the semi collided with a Honda crossover, which appears to have collided with the VW. Ponoka RCMP are investigating the incident as possible road rage as it’s believed the two sedans stopped abruptly in the northbound lanes.

The air bags on this Honda crossover deployed after being hit by a semi tractor Saturday late afternoon. The incident is believed to have occurred after two sedans stopped abruptly on Highway 2.

Ponoka RCMP are investigating a collision between a semi tractor and two sedans Saturday afternoon as a possible road rage incident. The semi tractor collided with the two vehicles after they stopped abruptly in the northbound lanes of Highway 2 north of Ponoka. Photos by Jeffrey Heyden-Kaye

