Ponoka RCMP arrest man after setting shed on fire

The man used an axe to destroy a shed before setting it on fire

A Ponoka man has been arrested after setting a shed on fire in downtown Ponoka.

Ponoka RCMP say on Aug. 13 during a two hour period windows were smashed with an axe and a shed was set on fire.

“At 11:10 p.m., Ponoka RCMP responded to a number of calls reporting a male with an axe in the area of 58 Street and 53 Avenue in Ponoka,” say police in a press release on Thursday.

“It was reported that the male was allegedly trying to break into houses, smashing windows in vehicles, and set a shed and fence on fire which both burnt to the ground.”

The man was located shortly after and was arrested without incident.

“Upon arrest the male was found in possession of two axes, one hand saw, and miscellaneous stolen items,” states the release.

Luckily no one was injured during the two hour incident.

Police have charged Joseph Soosay, 19, with two counts of mischief, one count of arson, two counts of attempted break and enter, plus breach of a recognizance.

Soosay is remanded in custody, and will appear in court in Ponoka Provincial Court on Aug. 17.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Ponoka RCMP at 403-783-4472. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com