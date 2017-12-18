Politicians visit Red Deer’s Fairview Elementary for nutrition program launch

Alberta government invests $10 million into school lunch program

Politicians visited Fairview Elementary School because of the school’s successful nutrition pilot project.

“We have witnessed significant difference in participation levels, engagement levels, and among some of our English as a second language students actual physical growth,” said Kim Walker principal of Fairview Elementary School, which was selected as one of the 14 schools involved in the pilot across the province.

The Alberta government recently announced that it would be implementing the lunch program across the province due to the success of the pilot. They will be investing $10 million in the current schools as well as providing funding to another 48 schools across the province.

Among those at the school to celebrate the project on Dec. 18th were Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Education Annie McKitrick and Red Deer North MLA Kim Schreiner, who has been a major supporter of the project since the beginning.

McKitrick said the project was a priority to her party.

She added that the Premier is also interested in how the Provincial government can support the efforts of school boards to feed students nutritious meals to maximize their learning outcomes.

Kim Walker talked about the positive effect the pilot has had on their student body at Fairview Elementary.

“If they have universal access to food, they can choose a snack or have a meal, and that changes the way they participate in lessons,” she said.

Walker told a story about her experience with one student in particular prior to the start of the lunch program. This student was in her office in the afternoons on a regular basis for discipline issues. After sharing a lunch with him at one point she realized that he was seeking mineral input, and was hungry. Since the nutrition pilot has been implemented she does not see this student sent to the office in the afternoons anymore.

Of the 235 students that attend Fairview Elementary, only 15 opt out of the lunch program.

“I think the fact that we have so few kids and families opting out of this program tells us that we got the right school,” said Stu Henry, Red Deer Public School District superintendent who selected Fairview for the project.

 

Previous story
Red Deer charity seeks underwear donations
Next story
WATCH: Servus Credit Union partners with City on new arena

Just Posted

UPDATE: Red Deer man has died following a residential fire

One man sent to hospital in critical condition

Sting capture bronze at Ringette Ice Breaker Tournament

The tournament saw the Sting manage to win their pool and make it to the semi-finals

Politicians visit Red Deer’s Fairview Elementary for nutrition program launch

Alberta government invests $10 million into school lunch program

WATCH: Mustard Seed receives new cargo van from Scottsville Auto Group

The cargo van will help support their school lunch program

Red Deer charity seeks underwear donations

This is the Mustard Seed’s second Christmas in Red Deer since taking over from Loaves and Fishes

WATCH: Mustard Seed receives new cargo van from Scottsville Auto Group

The cargo van will help support their school lunch program

Aging population challenges justice system

“Our entire criminal justice system needs to come to grips with the fact that everybody is getting older.”

Foreign buyers own small portion of Canada’s housing market

New data shows foreign owners make up small amount of home, condo owners

Gord Downie chosen as back-to-back Newsmaker of the year

Gord Downie was chosen as the Canadian Press Newsmaker for second consecutive year

Mental effects of wildfire still linger in Fort McMurray

‘Resilient, but tired:’ Mental effects of wildfire lingering in Fort McMurray

Climate change hits Winter Olympic preparation

AP Exclusive: Climate change hits Winter Olympic preparation

Calgary Flames thump Vancouver Canucks 6-1

Mark Giordano, Sam Bennett lead the way as Flames thump Canucks 6-1

Homicide detectives now probing billionaire couple’s death

Police release cause of death of Barry and Honey Sherman as “ligature neck compression”

‘Case not made’ for Liberal bill’s problematic cyberspy powers

The Liberal government’s ill-defined plan to give Canada’s cyberspy agency wide-ranging powers to go on the attack against threats could trample civil liberties

Most Read