Politicians hitting the road for votes in Alberta election campaign

NDP Leader Rachel Notley and United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney have officially launched campaigns

After firing up supporters at campaign kickoff events, the leaders of Alberta’s two main political parties are heading out to stump for votes.

NDP Leader Rachel Notley called the election Tuesday morning in Calgary before a crowd of cheering supporters, but is to start today in Edmonton with a campaign announcement.

Notley is then to speak at events in Red Deer and Lethbridge.

United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney spoke at a rally in Edmonton Tuesday night, urging supporters to get involved in the campaign by helping spread the party’s message.

Earlier in the day he told a crowd in Leduc that the UCP platform will focus on jobs, the economy and pipelines.

Kenney is to head to Lethbridge today, but says he plans to spend a lot of time in Edmonton, and feels a party breakthrough is possible in the capital.

The two leaders exchanged sharp criticism on the opening day of what is expected to be a bitter campaign prior to the April 16 vote.

Notley says she will run on her government’s record of reforms to social programs, money for health and education, and is promising to create more jobs.

She says Kenney has shown he is not to be trusted because of recently revealed memos showing his campaign team worked with a fellow candidate to undermine his main rival in the party’s leadership election.

Kenney says Notley has failed Albertans by not standing up to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on pipelines and other issues.

The Canadian Press

