Police probe several allegations of sex assault at Toronto school

Police say they have learned of other incidents of alleged assault and sexual assault

Toronto police say they have launched multiple investigations into a number of incidents involving allegations of assault and sexual assault at a prestigious private school.

Police say on Wednesday they were made aware of an alleged sexual assault at St. Michael’s College School, an all-boys Catholic institution that teaches grades 7 through 12.

Since then, police say they have learned of other incidents of alleged assault and sexual assault.

RELATED: Toronto private school didn’t report alleged sexual assault to police

The school said Friday it has expelled eight students in connection with two serious incidents — one involving an alleged sexual assault — that were captured on video.

The school also acknowledged it did not report the alleged sexual assault to police as soon as it received the video of the incident on Monday evening.

Police say they believe there may be more victims and are encouraging anyone with information to come forward.

The Canadian Press

