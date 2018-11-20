St. Michael’s College School principal Gregory Reeves, speaks to reporters at the school in Toronto, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press)

Police looking into two more incidents at private Toronto all-boys’ school

Police and the school have said two of the prior incidents involved an alleged sexual assault

Toronto police say they have learned of two more incidents at a private all-boys’ school at the centre of an investigation into allegations of assault and sexual assault.

Police spokeswoman Meaghan Gray says one of the incidents is being investigated as an assault with a weapon, while the second is considered a threat.

The latest incidents bring to six the number of cases being investigated by police at St. Michael’s College School, a Roman Catholic school that teaches grades 7 to 12.

READ MORE: Six students arrested, charged in sex assault probe at Toronto all-boys school

Police and the school have said two of those incidents involved an alleged sexual assault.

Police laid charges against six students on Monday in connection with one of the alleged sexual assaults that was captured on video.

Five of the teens turned themselves in to police Monday morning, while another one was arrested while on his way to school.

More to come.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Mixed reaction from public on proposed supervised consumption site
Next story
Red Deer’s next winter celebration is just around the corner

Just Posted

Red Deer’s next winter celebration is just around the corner

Snow and Ice Celebration runs Dec. 1st at Red Deer Civic Yards

Red Deer husband and father of four passes away overseas

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support the family

The Gaetz Avenue bridge is officially open to traffic

After over two years Red Deerians will have an easier commute

Local singer/songwriter Ryan Langlois lands in Project WILD’s top three

Popular artist could land as much as $100,000 for his dream recording project

Festival of Trees celebrates the season while supporting a tremendous cause

The 25th annual Festival of Trees opens Nov. 21st

Six students arrested, charged in sex assault probe at Toronto all-boys school

The school’s principal, Greg Reeves, described the video of the alleged sexual assault as ‘horrific’

Police looking into two more incidents at private Toronto all-boys’ school

Police and the school have said two of the prior incidents involved an alleged sexual assault

Air force getting more planes but has no one to fly them, auditor warns

The report follows several years of criticism over the Trudeau government’s decision not to launch an immediate competition to replace the CF-18s.

Bolder action needed to reduce child poverty: Campaign 2000 report card

The report calls for the federal government to provide more funding to the provinces, territories and Indigenous communities to expand affordable, quality child care.

Judge bars US from enforcing Trump asylum ban

Protesters accused the migrants of being messy, ungrateful and a danger to Tijuana; complained about how the caravan forced its way into Mexico, calling it an “invasion.”

Ottawa Redblacks defensive back Jonathan Rose suspended for Grey Cup

Rose was flagged for unnecessary roughness and ejected for contacting an official with 37 seconds left in the first half following a sideline melee after a Tiger-Cats reception.

Mistrial declared in Dennis Oland’s retrial in father’s murder

The verdict from Oland’s 2015 murder trial was set aside on appeal in 2016 and a new trial ordered. Richard Oland, 69, was found dead in his Saint John office on July 7, 2011.

Deportation averted for Putin critic who feared return to Russia

Elena Musikhina, a vocal critic of the Kremlin, has been granted a two-year visitor’s permit in Canada

Auditor general takes aim at Liberals’ fighter-jet plan

Suditor general Michael Ferguson is about to release a new report on Canada’s attempts to buy new fighter jets

Most Read