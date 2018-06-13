ATTACK - A canine demonstration was part of the grand opening of the new agility field at the Police Dog Service Training Centre June 13th. Carlie Connolly/Red Deer Express

Police Dog Service Training Centre holds official opening of expanded agility field

Other portion of land will be used for human remains detection

On June 13th, members of the public headed out to the RCMP Police Dog Service Training Centre to take in the official opening of the expanded agility field along with the viewing of a canine demonstration.

Many special guests were in attendance from across the country.

Staff Sergeant Gary Creed, acting officer in charge of the Police Dog Service Training Centre said the purchase of the 22-acre land in 2016 allowed them to re-locate their agility field, which ran its course in life span.

“They’ve used the composite materials to build the new obstacles on it, the new tower has some new components to it that we can use to train the dogs. There’s actually tunnels in the new tower and things like that,” said Creed.

He added that the other part of the new land is used for their human remains detection, with a majority also used to exercise their brood dogs onsite.

“All of the RCMP police dogs are born onsite here,” he said, adding that they are able to have better facilities for their brood dogs to be housed onsite.

Creed said the human remains detection portion needs a lot of land to train the dogs, but they also want it to be fairly secure.

“By having the extra land it allows us to bury hides, to have different components. We’re building a rubble pile for an urban type search area. The extra space allows us for growth going forward.”

With many visitors coming out from across the world, Creed said it’s important to have a good facility.

“For us to be able to have world class facilities – it’s important to us.”

There are around 175 working RCMP dog teams in Canada that all get trained at the Police Dog Service Training Centre. On average, they train around 30 dogs a year, with anywhere from six to eight new handlers.

A second ceremony also took place at the Canadian Police Canine Association Monument, located in the Memorial Garden onsite. The Calgary Police Service Canine Unit added the name of a fallen canine member to the Memorial Monument.

Previous story
WATCH – What’s Up Wednesday presents the week’s news

Just Posted

Police Dog Service Training Centre holds official opening of expanded agility field

Other portion of land will be used for human remains detection

Provincial funding set to enhance trail system at River Bend

The site will also be used during the 2019 Canada Winter Games

WATCH – What’s Up Wednesday presents the week’s news

Tune into the Red Deer weekly recap

UPDATE: Two Red Deer Remand escapees arrested

One inmate still at large

UPDATE: Remand Centre inmates escaped through window, say Red Deer RCMP

Three inmates remain at large

VIDEO: B.C. gay rights activist featured in latest Heritage Minute

Jim Egan, who lived in Courtenay in his later years, was a strong advocate for the LGTBQ2 community

Canada to host 2026 Fifa World Cup, but not B.C.

FIFA votes to play 2026 World Cup men’s soccer showcase in North America

Mr. President come discuss positive relations in Newfoundland

N.L. premier invites Trump to ‘Come from Away’ show, discuss trade

Coaches killed in Florida shooting to receive ESPY awards

ESPN annouces three coaches from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School to receive awards

Government rejects 13 Senate changes to pot bill

Liberals say they can’t support an amendment that allows provinces to ban home cultivation of marijuana

Fans turn out in droves to celebrate Cup-champion Capitals

Parade and rally midway between the U.S. Capitol, Washington Monument commemorated first D.C. title

Popular photo sharing app Instagram not working

Users unable to refresh feeds are moving to Twitter to share photos/memes

CPP Investment Board taking a look stalled Trans Mountain project

CPPIB has yet to begin a formal analysis or receive any confidential information

Red Deer Mayor advocates for homeless shelter infrastructure

7 Cities conference brings together leaders to discuss ending homelessness

Most Read