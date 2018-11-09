Plan to create a national securities regulator is constitutional: Supreme Court

The unanimous ruling could help advance plans for a national regulator of capital markets

The Supreme Court of Canada says the Constitution allows Ottawa and the provinces to set up a national securities regulator.

In addition, the high court finds federal draft legislation for countrywide oversight of stocks, bonds and other investments falls within Parliament’s powers over trade and commerce.

RELATED: Statcan’s plan to harvest private banking info on hold, pending investigation

The unanimous ruling could help advance plans for a national regulator of capital markets, an idea under discussion since at least the 1930s.

British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Ontario, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Yukon and the federal government have signed a memorandum of agreement to create a new model.

The plan includes a common regulator, a council of ministers to play a supervisory role, a model law that provinces and territories could pass, and federal legislation to manage systemic risk, allow for data collection and address criminal matters.

RELATED: Federal Trans Mountain pipeline purchase seen as ‘betrayal’ by many opponents: CSIS

The Quebec Court of Appeal said last year that the overall plan was unconstitutional, prompting Ottawa to head to the Supreme Court.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Michelle Obama reveals she had a miscarriage in new memoir
Next story
Law students killed in WWI called to bar 100 years later

Just Posted

UPDATE: Red Deer’s JB Owen wins over Dragons’ Den snagging a $150,000 deal

The entrepreneur snags a $150,000 deal for 35% equity with Calgary dragon Manjit Minhas

The Red Deer Agri-Trade Equipment Expo runs until Friday at Westerner Park

Agriculture equipment expo considered to be the best buying show in Canada

Three youth arrested after robbing a store with a fake gun

Red Deer RCMP seized replica handgun and knives during the arrests

Dean Brody heads to Red Deer with stripped down, acoustic show

Dirt Road Stories tour offers a kitchen party lodge-type experience

Cornerstone’s Annie comes out just in time for Christmas

The Red Deer show is on Nov. 9th to 18th

Fashion Fridays: Sustainable and ethical fashion

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

2 minors in custody after Nunavut grocery store fire

RCMP say charges of arson and disregard for human life are pending against the pair

Trudeau’s trade talk to be tested on 10-day, three country trip

Observers say Trudeau’s biggest test will be in the last two stops in Singapore and Papua New Guinea

Australian police say stabbing attack linked to terrorism

Three people were stabbed, one fatally on Friday in Melbourne

Law students killed in WWI called to bar 100 years later

37 aspiring lawyers to be posthumously admitted to the bar in a ceremony at the Calgary Courts Centre

Plan to create a national securities regulator is constitutional: Supreme Court

The unanimous ruling could help advance plans for a national regulator of capital markets

Michelle Obama reveals she had a miscarriage in new memoir

Michelle Obama says she had a miscarriage and used IVF to conceive girls

Airliner carrying Canadians from Guyana crash lands after technical problem

The airline says it believes all 118 passengers and eight crew were safe

U.S. judge blocks construction of $10-billion Keystone XL pipeline

Two other export pipelines - expansion of the TransMountain pipeline and Enbridge Inc.’s Line 3 pipeline replacement - also face uncertainty

Most Read