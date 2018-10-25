PHOTOS: Trail cam captures wolf pack hunting a bull

Wolves on the hunt: A trail cam recently captured these wolves hunting a bull in the southern B.C. area around the area of Kamloops. The owners had a trail cam up at a range association (they requested anonymity for the location) and when looking through the images found these pictures of a wolf pack hunting one of their bulls. Upon seeing these images, the owners are said to be looking to see if they are missing a bull. The date stamp shows the images were taken on the morning of Sept. 30. Photos submitted

By Jeffrey Heyden-Kaye

A trail cam at a range in the southern B.C. area captured these wolves chasing down a bull

Wolves on the hunt: A trail cam recently captured these wolves hunting a bull in the southern B.C. area around the area of Kamloops. The owners had a trail cam up at a range association (they requested anonymity for the location) and when looking through the images found these pictures of a wolf pack hunting one of their bulls. Upon seeing these images, the owners are said to be looking to see if they are missing a bull. The date stamp shows the images were taken on the morning of Sept. 30. Photos submitted