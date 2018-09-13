First collision during first snowfall: Emergency crews were called to a rollover Thursday morning near the Highway 2 and Highway 53 interchange. With the first snowfall of the season some of the area highways were slippery. It is believed there were minor injuries in this incident. Photo submitted

Ponoka crews called to rollover

Cruise control may have been a factor in this incident, with thankfully minor injuries.

Emergency crews were called to a rollover Thursday morning at 9 a.m. on the Highway 2 and Highway 53 interchange.

Two adults and a child were in a Nissan SUV at around 9 a.m. when the northbound vehicle is believed to have lost control on the Highway 2 overpass.

The Nissan went through the median, hit the guard rail and then across the southbound lanes. It rolled before eventually landing back on its wheels. There was significant damage to the SUV.

Luckily the vehicle did not collide with any southbound vehicles.

EMS, plus members of the Ponoka Integrated Traffic Unit and the Ponoka County East District Fire Department were called to the scene where the female driver is believed to have suffered minor injuries. All three people were transported to an area hospital for assessment.

With the first snowfall of the season some of the area roads were slippery Thursday morning, especially on the bridges. Police say that the use of cruise control may have been a factor in this rollover, however, could not confirm that.

Wind and rain from Hurricane Florence's leading edge lash Carolinas

