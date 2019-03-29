Phone service disrupted after vandal sets fire in Alberta telecom building

Telus says wireless communication had been restored by Thursday afternoon

Technicians working around the clock have been able to restore many services after a deliberately set fire in a Telus building that affected customers in two communities northwest of Edmonton.

The telecommunications company says landline, cellphone and internet service was cut to about 2,000 customers in the Lac Ste. Anne County area after Wednesday night’s fire at the building in Sangudo.

Emergency services and county buildings were also affected by the vandalism.

Telus says wireless communication had been restored by Thursday afternoon and more than half of the landlines were also back in service.

Police are still looking for a suspect.

RCMP say they found a blue Toyota vehicle in Whitecourt that they believe was involved in the vandalism.

The Canadian Press

