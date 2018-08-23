Penhold RV Park officially opens

Penhold Mayor Mike Yargeau cuts the ribbon marking the official opening of the Penhold RV Park on Aug. 23rd. The site, which features 67 fully serviced sites, is located adjacent to the Regional Multiplex. Mark Weber/Red Deer Express

Visitors to Central Alberta will have another option of where to stay with the official opening of the Penhold RV Park on Aug. 23rd.

The site, which features 67 fully serviced sites, is located adjacent to the Regional Multiplex. There is also lots of room for tenting and 80-plus acres of land for recreational play.

This campground is also equipped with a washroom, shower and laundry facilities and each campsite has a picnic table, and 20 of the sites have fire pits.

Power outlets range from 30 – 50 amps.

“Today is the official opening of the Penhold RV Park which is phase one of the entire Penhold Multiplex Recreational Area,” said Mayor Mike Yargeau.

“It’s been open for about a month now, but we had some support from the County and the school division and some grants as well, so we thought it would be nice to get everyone that was involved in the project out and do an official opening,” he said.

Visitors will also have free access to the multiplex fitness centre during fitness hours.

Access cards will be issued by fitness staff and will expire upon visitors’ departure, and this service is only for those ages 18 or older. Recreation areas include a water feature for canoeing and paddling, soccer, baseball, walking paths and wide open spaces to enjoy nature, officials say.

“The whole goal of this entire 80 acres is to make it a destination spot for recreation activities,” said Yargeau. “About three years ago, we reached out to the residents and asked for their vision for this whole area, and when we finished with that we came up with a plan that includes campgrounds, some additional ball diamonds, walking paths to the ponds out at the back there, soccer pitches and hopefully a track. That’s what the town told us they wanted to see for a complete recreation area,” he said.

“We had our discovery night, so council put on a barbecue for everyone that came. I talked to so many new residents that moved here specifically because we have this wonderful facility with a fitness centre, we have a school now where your kids can go from kindergarten through to Grade 12 – these things bring families to our community.”