Penhold fire crews respond to structure fire

On March 18th at 4:14 p.m. four Penhold fire units and 20 firefighters responded to a reported structure fire on Honeysuckle Cl.

Penhold firefighters arrived to find a kitchen stove was on fire, and the homeowner had cut power to the house. Penhold Fire Captain Elisabeth Crowson said, “The owner was using the oven when they heard a noise coming from the stove and discovered that there was a fire in the oven.”

Crowson went on to say, “The owners took the correct action by calling 9-1-1 and shutting off the power.”

Penhold Fire Chief Jim Pendergast stated, “There were two adults and a pet in the house and no injuries. The damage was contained to the kitchen area and is estimated at $1,000.”

Pendergast went on to say, “The cause appears to be a malfunction in the oven with the element failing. We will report the make and model of the stove to the Alberta Office of the Fire Commissioner and they will determine if further action is required.”

Pendergast added, “The Penhold Fire Department recommends that you check your stove top and oven elements to see if they are blistered or cracked, and if they are then they need to be replaced.”

-Submitted by the Penhold Fire Department