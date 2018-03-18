Penhold fire crews respond to structure fire

Homeowner reported stove on fire

photo submitted

On March 18th at 4:14 p.m. four Penhold fire units and 20 firefighters responded to a reported structure fire on Honeysuckle Cl.

Penhold firefighters arrived to find a kitchen stove was on fire, and the homeowner had cut power to the house. Penhold Fire Captain Elisabeth Crowson said, “The owner was using the oven when they heard a noise coming from the stove and discovered that there was a fire in the oven.”

Crowson went on to say, “The owners took the correct action by calling 9-1-1 and shutting off the power.”

Penhold Fire Chief Jim Pendergast stated, “There were two adults and a pet in the house and no injuries. The damage was contained to the kitchen area and is estimated at $1,000.”

Pendergast went on to say, “The cause appears to be a malfunction in the oven with the element failing. We will report the make and model of the stove to the Alberta Office of the Fire Commissioner and they will determine if further action is required.”

Pendergast added, “The Penhold Fire Department recommends that you check your stove top and oven elements to see if they are blistered or cracked, and if they are then they need to be replaced.”

-Submitted by the Penhold Fire Department

Previous story
Canadian comic Mike MacDonald dies at 63

Just Posted

Red Deer Backyard Composting program compliments new green bins

Plus: Lauren’s top seven tips for creating the best compost

Canadian legends Sloan coming to Bo’s Bar and Grill

Band to feature new album featuring single The Day Will be Mine

Lacombe Generals take commanding lead over Stony Plain with 7-3 win

Generals will look to eliminate the Eagles Wednesday night at the Gary Moe Auto Group Sportsplex

WATCH: Women’s Emergency Shelter holds 24th annual fundraising dinner

About 600 women and children used the Central Alberta Women’s Emergency Shelter last year

Central Albertans encouraged to provide submissions for ‘The Mics Awards Show’

Prestigious event, set for May, honours youth in the arts

WATCH: 12th Annual Red Deer Collector Car Auction sees many

Lots of different cars to see all weekend at Westerner Park

Notorious Russian troll farm also took swipes at Canadian targets

Targets included oil infrastructure and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Cirque du Soleil aerialist dies after fall during Florida show

Longtime performer fell while performing in VOLTA

Canadian Paralympic team picked up record 28 medals

The 55 athletes strong had set a cautious goal of 17 medals for PyeongChang

Canadian comic Mike MacDonald dies at 63

Ottawa-born comedian had performed on David Letterman

Young Jersey cow takes Saturday night walk through Ponoka

Ponoka residents help police locate runaway bovine, which was safely collected.

4 facts to ring in St. Patrick’s Day

What do you really know about the Irish celebration?

PHOTOS: Team Tanner takes in northern lights in Yellowknife

The aurora borealis and storm hunters photograph Yellowknife’s picturesque night skies

Search continues for 10-year-old Montreal boy missing since Monday

Montreal police said they are exploring every possibility in search for Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou

Most Read