Penhold fire crews investigate structure fire

On Sept. 21st at around 3 p.m. Penhold Fire crews were called to a structure fire on Bouteiller Cl. in Penhold. First arriving crews found smoke coming from a single family home.

Acting Fire Lieutenant Quinlan Parson said, “We initiated an aggressive interior fire attack and crews had the fire under control very quickly.”

Parson added that the fire was in the basement near the furnace and water heater.

Penhold Fire Chief Jim Pendergast said, “The firefighters did an outstanding job. We know that basement fires are very dangerous as there is only one way in and it acts like a chimney.”

Pendergast said that the homeowner had left for about 15 minutes and came back to find smoke coming from his house and called 9-1-1. He went on to say that there were no injuries and that damage is estimated at $30,000.

Five fire units and 15 firefighters, along with EMS, Peace Officers, Public Works, Atco Gas and Fortis responded.

The fire remains under investigation at this time.