Pedestrian sent to hospital with critical injuries after hit and run

Red Deer RCMP arrest suspect driver

Red Deer RCMP have arrested a woman after a pedestrian hit and run on 59th Ave. sent a male pedestrian to hospital with critical injuries this afternoon.

At 2 p.m. this afternoon, RCMP responded to a report of a pedestrian hit and run in a convenience store parking lot at 6830 59th Ave. in Red Deer. A 45-year-old male pedestrian was struck by a Dodge Caravan that then fled the scene. Red Deer Emergency Services attended and transported the victim to hospital with injuries that are believed to be critical. RCMP immediately began searching the area and located the suspect driver, a 54-year-old woman, at her nearby residence. She was taken into custody without incident; the investigation is ongoing and criminal charges are pending.

RCMP do not have more information on the status of the victim’s injuries. An update will be issued with new information about the charges as the investigation continues and charges are sworn before the courts. Traffic was impacted on 59th St. but the scene has now been cleared.

Red Deer RCMP thank the witnesses who assisted police in identifying the suspect vehicle and the driver.

Previous story
Car fire spreads to house in Eastview

Just Posted

Car fire spreads to house in Eastview

Red Deer fire crews on scene

Pedestrian sent to hospital with critical injuries after hit and run

Red Deer RCMP arrest suspect driver

Ryon Holmedal to take audiences on a rich ‘immersive audio/visual’ experience

Performance runs July 26th at The Krossing with doors opening at 7 p.m.

SUV smashes into deck in Anders

Red Deer RCMP believe driver experienced medical incident

Riggers hosting home tournament this weekend

Riggers looking to round into form heading in playoffs

Trudeau asks transport minister to tackle Greyhound’s western pullout

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s asked Transport Minister Marc Garneau to find solutions in Greyhound Canada’s absence.

Group urges Canada to help Holocaust denier on trial in Germany

They’re concerned about Canada’s apparent unwillingness to come to the aid of Monika Schaefer

MGM sues Vegas mass shooting victims, argues it isn’t liable

The company argues it has “no liability of any kind” to survivors or families of slain victims

Usain Bolt to make run at pro soccer in Australia

Olympic sprint great has long expressed his love of the game

Duchess of Sussex wears dress by Calgary’s Nonie to Mandela exhibition

Nonie is believed to be the first Canadian based ready-to-wear designer for the duchess

Amazon’s hopes its Prime Day doesn’t go to the dogs

Shoppers clicking on many Prime Day links after the 3 p.m. ET launch in the U.S. got images of dogs

Hawaii volcano boat tours continue after ‘lava bomb’ injuries

“An explosion occurred near the shoreline hurling hot lava rocks towards the boat and injuring several passengers.”

Trump returns from summit with Putin to forceful criticism

“Shameful,” ”disgraceful,” ”weak,” were a few of the comments. Makes the U.S. “look like a pushover,” said GOP Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee.

Obama to deliver Mandela address in likely rebuke to Trump

Former U.S. President Barack Obama Monday praised Kenya’s president and opposition leader for working together but said this East African country must do more to end corruption.

Most Read