Pedestrian sent to hospital with critical injuries after hit and run

Red Deer RCMP have arrested a woman after a pedestrian hit and run on 59th Ave. sent a male pedestrian to hospital with critical injuries this afternoon.

At 2 p.m. this afternoon, RCMP responded to a report of a pedestrian hit and run in a convenience store parking lot at 6830 59th Ave. in Red Deer. A 45-year-old male pedestrian was struck by a Dodge Caravan that then fled the scene. Red Deer Emergency Services attended and transported the victim to hospital with injuries that are believed to be critical. RCMP immediately began searching the area and located the suspect driver, a 54-year-old woman, at her nearby residence. She was taken into custody without incident; the investigation is ongoing and criminal charges are pending.

RCMP do not have more information on the status of the victim’s injuries. An update will be issued with new information about the charges as the investigation continues and charges are sworn before the courts. Traffic was impacted on 59th St. but the scene has now been cleared.

Red Deer RCMP thank the witnesses who assisted police in identifying the suspect vehicle and the driver.