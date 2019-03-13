Pair arrested in rural central Alberta armed robberies

A pair of Red Deer men have been arrested in conjunction with three very recent rural armed robberies.

Garnet Benn, 55, and 37 year-old Ryan Wraight were both arrested March 11 around 10 p.m. by Red Deer city RCMP after officers were able to contain a vehicle suspected in the armed robbery of the Big Tussel Bar in Alix less than an hour earlier.

The passenger was arrested immediately, while the driver attempted to make his getaway, but was captured following a short foot chase.

Along with the Alix incident, the pair are accused in the armed robbery of a Fas Gas in Pine Lake on the afternoon of March 10 and with the March 9 late afternoon armed robbery of the Whistle Stop Gas station in Mirror.

Benn and Wraight are both facing three counts of robbery with a firearm, six counts of pointing a firearm, three counts of possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, three counts of using a firearm in the commission of an offence, two counts of uttering threats and one count of possession of stolen property.

Benn is also charged with three counts of possession of a firearm while prohibited.

Been, who has been remanded in custody, was scheduled to appear in March 13 in Innisfail Provincial Court as well as March 14 in Stettler Provincial Court regarding the three incidents.

Meanwhile, Wraight was remanded and is set to appear on his charges March 25 in Innisfail and March 28 in Stettler.

“The Bashaw, Innisfail, Red Deer city RCMP detachments as well as the Red Deer and Innisfail General Investigation Sections all worked together to bring these incidents to a quick and successful conclusion,” stated Bashaw RCMP detachment commander Sgt. Bruce Holliday in a release.

“I am very proud of our members who work together to keep our communities safe.”

Anyone with further information about any of the three incidents is still encouraged to contact either the Bashaw (780-372-3793) or Innisfail (403-227-3342) RCMP or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).



jordie.dwyer@ponokanews.com

