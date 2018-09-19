Ponoka RCMP display the nine firearms seized after two men were arrested after an early morning chase on Sept. 18. At least seven of the weapons are believed to be stolen. Image: RCMP

Pair arrested in Ponoka with several weapons, face 98 charges

Two men nabbed after early morning suspicious vehicle reported, stolen weapons found

A pair of suspects allegedly involved in a string of break and enters around central Alberta are now in custody.

Ponoka RCMP officers responded to a call from a resident regarding a suspicious vehicle just after midnight on Sept. 18 in the area of 51st Street and 64 Avenue, finding a vehicle that had been reported stolen from around Wetaskiwin.

Once officers turned on their distinctive red and blue lights, the vehicle fled although it was located a short time later and two men were placed under arrest.

A search conducted of the vehicle found nine firearms, of which seven are believed to be stolen.

Kirk Illya Kuske, 42, and 23 year-old Clyde Oran Rabbit — both of no fixed address — are facing a total of 98 criminal counts.

Among those Kuske is facing are possession of a firearm, possession of stolen property and failure to comply with a court order. Meanwhile, charges against Rabbit include possession of firearm while prohibited, obstruction of justice and failure to comply with a probation order.

The two men were remanded and will make their next court appearance on Sept. 20 in Wetaskiwin.

RCMP stated the arrest was a direct result of an alert resident making a call.

“You know your neighbourhoods better than anyone. If you see someone or something that doesn’t belong, call the police. Your call may save a life or lead to an arrest,” said Cst. Mike Hibbs with ‘K’ Division (Alberta) RCMP media relations.

