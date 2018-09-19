Pair arrested in Ponoka with several weapons, face 98 charges

A pair of suspects allegedly involved in a string of break and enters around central Alberta are now in custody.
Ponoka RCMP officers responded to a call from a resident regarding a suspicious vehicle just after midnight on Sept. 18 in the area of 51st Street and 64 Avenue, finding a vehicle that had been reported stolen from around Wetaskiwin.
Once officers turned on their distinctive red and blue lights, the vehicle fled although it was located a short time later and two men were placed under arrest.
A search conducted of the vehicle found nine firearms, of which seven are believed to be stolen.
Kirk Illya Kuske, 42, and 23 year-old Clyde Oran Rabbit — both of no fixed address — are facing a total of 98 criminal counts.
Among those Kuske is facing are possession of a firearm, possession of stolen property and failure to comply with a court order. Meanwhile, charges against Rabbit include possession of firearm while prohibited, obstruction of justice and failure to comply with a probation order.
The two men were remanded and will make their next court appearance on Sept. 20 in Wetaskiwin.
RCMP stated the arrest was a direct result of an alert resident making a call.
“You know your neighbourhoods better than anyone. If you see someone or something that doesn’t belong, call the police. Your call may save a life or lead to an arrest,” said Cst. Mike Hibbs with ‘K’ Division (Alberta) RCMP media relations.