Owner of truck involved in Broncos bus crash has first court appearance

Sukhmander Singh faces eight charges relating to non-compliance with safety regulations

Sukhmander Singh, right, owner of the trucking company involved in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash, arrives at court to face non-compliance charges under federal and provincial safety regulations in Calgary, Alta., Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

The owner of a Calgary trucking company involved in the fatal Humboldt Broncos bus crash has made his first appearance in court.

Sukhmander Singh of Adesh Deol Trucking has not retained a lawyer and was represented by duty counsel, who asked the matter be set over to Nov. 30.

Singh, who is 36, did not speak to anyone on his way into court.

Sixteen people were killed and 13 were injured in rural Saskatchewan when the Broncos team bus and a semi-truck owned by Singh collided last spring.

READ MORE: Owner of trucking company involved in Humboldt bus crash charged

Singh faces eight charges relating to non-compliance with various federal and provincial safety regulations.

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, who was driving the semi unit, is charged with dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

The Canadian Press

