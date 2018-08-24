Overnight road closures on 49th Ave.

Closures will cause traffic delays as the roadway is paved

Overnight road closures on 49th Ave. in the downtown will cause traffic delays as the roadway is paved.

On 49th Ave. from 43rd St. to 55th St. is scheduled for repaving this year as part of the City’s Pavement Rehabilitation program. Paving is scheduled between Aug. 28th and 31st and road closures will take place between 7:30 p.m. and 7:30 a.m.

Traffic will be detoured onto 48th Ave.

Drivers are reminded to slow down when driving in construction zones and drivers and pedestrians are reminded to obey all signs and follow flag crew directions.

All road construction is weather dependent and schedules may be subject to change.

-Submitted by the City of Red Deer

