photo submitted

Over $600,000 raised for Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre through Battle of Alberta

Oilers and Flames battled it out for a good cause in Red Deer

No rivalries were had as the Edmonton Oilers and the Calgary Flames took to the golf course for the Battle of Alberta Golf tournament Aug. 8th.

The event, which was held over two days with a hot stove and live auction, raised over $600,000 for the Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre.

“It was just a great celebration with lots of people to get the information out there,” said CEO of the Centre Mark Jones.

Things kicked off Aug. 7th, with the celebrity auction where teams had the opportunity to bid on golfers from both the Flames and the Oilers.

There were 24 teams taking part in the tournament, with 12 Oilers and 12 from the Flames. Some of those names were Lanny McDonald, Theoren Fleury, Glen Anderson, Grant Fuhr, Dave Hunter, Glen Sather, Eric Francis and more.

The Oilers ended up winning that tournament.

Also taking place was a hot stove lounge the night of Aug. 8th, with Glen Sather, Lanny McDonald, Dave Hunter, Jamie Macoun, Bob Stauffer and Eric Francis talking about the Battle of Alberta.

All of the funds raised will go towards the Child Advocacy Centre’s $8 million capital campaign, with plans to build a new building at Red Deer College.

“It was an unbelievable feeling. Our whole committee, our board, the golf committee and the service provider teams were absolutely thrilled beyond belief that Central Alberta came through and supported us,” said Jones.

“We’re basically fundraising for $8 million. We’ve got a ways to go but we’re going to make it happen.”

Previous story
Canadian ‘Superman’ star Margot Kidder’s death ruled a suicide

Just Posted

Over $600,000 raised for Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre through Battle of Alberta

Oilers and Flames battled it out for a good cause in Red Deer

AHS has issued a precautionary air quality advisory for Alberta

Air quality expected to be variable due to wildfire smoke

Fire bans are in effect for Red Deer

Ban effective immediately in light of dry conditions and poor air quality

Blackfalds 7-11 altercation leads to weapons being brandished

RCMP looking for suspect who fled scene

Heat warning issued for Central Alberta region

Mercury expected to hit 37C this Friday

WATCH: What’s Up Wednesday – August 8th, 2018

What’s Up Wednesday has gone regional. Tune in for the week’s most talked about Central Alberta news.

Canada still seeking clarity from Saudi Arabia on diplomatic dispute

On Sunday, Saudi Arabia suspended diplomatic ties with Canada and expelled the Canadian ambassador.

Gun violence a ‘significant concern’ for Canadians, Bill Blair says

The City of Toronto now has $11 million in its coffers from the federal government to pay down some costs it has incurred dealing with an influx of irregular border crossers.

Canadian ‘Superman’ star Margot Kidder’s death ruled a suicide

Kidder’s daughter says the Superman actress’ death has been ruled a suicide.

Seoul: Rival Koreas to meet to prepare for leaders’ summit

Seoul said the rival Koreas agreed to high-level talks next Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, to prepare for a leaders’ summit.

Brad Pitt says he has given Jolie Pitt millions since split

Actor Brad Pitt denies Angelina Jolie Pitt’s claim that he has paid no meaningful child support.

Strangling off-duty cop gave killer PTSD, defence tells sentencing judge

A lawyer for a Halifax man who strangled an off-duty police officer argues his mental illness, brought on by the murder, should be a mitigating factor in deciding his parole eligibility.

Logging company employee dies working Nanaimo wildfire

Timberwest employee found dead in truck not a firefighter

Wasp sting to face kills N.B. man who didn’t know he was allergic

A single wasp sting kills a 43-year-old New Brunswick man

Most Read