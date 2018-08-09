Over $600,000 raised for Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre through Battle of Alberta

Oilers and Flames battled it out for a good cause in Red Deer

No rivalries were had as the Edmonton Oilers and the Calgary Flames took to the golf course for the Battle of Alberta Golf tournament Aug. 8th.

The event, which was held over two days with a hot stove and live auction, raised over $600,000 for the Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre.

“It was just a great celebration with lots of people to get the information out there,” said CEO of the Centre Mark Jones.

Things kicked off Aug. 7th, with the celebrity auction where teams had the opportunity to bid on golfers from both the Flames and the Oilers.

There were 24 teams taking part in the tournament, with 12 Oilers and 12 from the Flames. Some of those names were Lanny McDonald, Theoren Fleury, Glen Anderson, Grant Fuhr, Dave Hunter, Glen Sather, Eric Francis and more.

The Oilers ended up winning that tournament.

Also taking place was a hot stove lounge the night of Aug. 8th, with Glen Sather, Lanny McDonald, Dave Hunter, Jamie Macoun, Bob Stauffer and Eric Francis talking about the Battle of Alberta.

All of the funds raised will go towards the Child Advocacy Centre’s $8 million capital campaign, with plans to build a new building at Red Deer College.

“It was an unbelievable feeling. Our whole committee, our board, the golf committee and the service provider teams were absolutely thrilled beyond belief that Central Alberta came through and supported us,” said Jones.

“We’re basically fundraising for $8 million. We’ve got a ways to go but we’re going to make it happen.”