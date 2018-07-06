Over $250,000 worth of drugs seized in Red Deer investigation

A total of 57 criminal charges have been laid

A lengthy organized crime investigation in the Red Deer area has resulted in the seizure of five firearms and more than $250,000 worth of drugs and cash.

Project Rails was a year-long investigation by ALERT’s Red Deer organized crime team into suspected drug trafficking. The investigation concluded with the arrest of two suspects on June 21st. A total of 57 criminal charges have been laid.

Search warrants were conducted at homes in Sylvan Lake and Red Deer. Members of Sylvan Lake RCMP, Red Deer RCMP, and ALERT Calgary provided assistance with the search warrant executions and subsequent arrests.

Over the course of the investigation, ALERT seized a significant amount of drugs and firearms, including two handguns, two shotguns, an SKS rifle, a body armour vest, 1.2 kilograms of cocaine, 2.3 kilograms of cannabis, 2.3 kilograms of cannabis resin, 240 milliliters of cannabis oil and $39,000 cash proceeds of crime.

One of the handguns seized had its serial number removed, while the other was a prohibited revolver-type handgun. The SKS rifle seized was equipped with a drum magazine.

The cash is being submitted to the province’s Civil Forfeiture Office for review.

ALERT alleges that Keegan Robinson and Levin Hill were extensively involved in drug trafficking activities throughout Central Alberta. The two men are charged with 57 criminal offences, including charges of conspiracy to traffic drugs, drug trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime, money laundering, possession of body armour, and numerous firearms offences.

Robinson, a 26-year-old man from Red Deer, faces 18 criminal charges.

Hill, a 24-year-old man from Sylvan Lake, faces 39 criminal charges.

ALERT began its investigation in July 2017.

Members of the public who suspect drug or gang activity in their community can call local police, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers is always anonymous.

