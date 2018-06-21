One person in life threatening condition after a fire in Penhold

On June 21st shortly after 12 p.m. Penhold Fire Department and EMS were called to a residential house on Augustus Way in Penhold for a report of a person suffering from burns.

One female was transported to Red Deer Regional Hospital in life threatening condition. The fire was started near a medical appliance and was contained to the immediate area. There were no other injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Three units and nine firefighters responded.

-Submitted by Penhold Fire Department