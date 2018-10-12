One dies in fiery multi-vehicle collision near Ponoka

Icy roads may have been a factor in a serious three-vehicle collision on Highway 2

One person has died as a result of a fiery three-vehicle collision near Ponoka.

Emergency crews were called Friday night to the Highway 2 and Highway 53 interchange at about 10:30 p.m.

Three northbound vehicles were involved, including a pickup and trailer, a minivan, and an SUV that collided on the Highway 2 overpass.

It is not known what caused the collision, however, the pickup and trailer ended up rolling on top of the minivan — which ended on its side — while the SUV ended up in the fast lanes with someone trapped inside.

The trailer had some propane tanks in the vehicle, which is believed to have caused a fire between the mini van and trailer. A person in the minivan was trapped and bystanders and crews were unable to extricate the person who perished in the flames.

Members of the Ponoka County East District Fire Department worked to quell the flames while also extricating the trapped person from the SUV. It is believed the individuals in the pickup were able to exit their vehicle.

It is not known at this time the extent of the injuries of the other individuals, however, EMS personnel were on scene. The Ponoka Integrated Traffic Unit was on scene investigating the incident as well as a collision analyst was called to investigate the collision.

Northbound traffic was closed for several hours.

More to come…