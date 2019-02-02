Paul Aubin, a member of Bruce McArthur’s defence team (left) Justice John McMahon, Crown Attorney Michael Cantlon and McArthur (right) appear in Ontario’s Superior Court of Justice, Monday, Nov.5, 2018. (Alexandra Newbould/The Canadian Press)

Officer involved in previous McArthur arrest charged with insubordination

Police will not comment on the exact nature of the charges against Sgt. Paul Gauthier

A Toronto police officer who was involved in a previous arrest of serial killer Bruce McArthur is set to appear before a disciplinary tribunal next week on charges of insubordination and neglect of duty.

Police will not comment on the exact nature of the charges against Sgt. Paul Gauthier, but a lawyer representing Gauthier is defending his client’s role in a 2016 incident in which McArthur was arrested but not charged.

McArthur, who pleaded guilty this week to eight counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of men with ties to Toronto’s gay village, had been interviewed by police a few years ago in a separate, unrelated incident.

The force’s professional standards unit launched an internal investigation related to the McArthur case in March 2018, two months after the self-employed landscaper was first charged with murder.

READ MORE: Bruce McArthur pleads guilty to eight counts of first-degree murder

The review was sparked when the detective leading the probe said he came across some “concerning” information while reviewing two previous investigations into five missing men from the gay village.

In a statement Friday night, attorney Lawrence Gridin defended Gauthier’s actions and said his client has “great sympathy for the victims and the community.

“The decision not to charge Bruce McArthur for the 2016 incident was made in conjunction with Det. Gauthier’s supervisor and based on the information available at the time,” Gridin said.

“McArthur’s monstrous nature was difficult to uncover because he led a life of extreme deception, not because of anything to do with the 2016 arrest.”

Gauthier is set to appear before the police service’s Disciplinary Hearings Office at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, a Toronto police spokesperson said.

“We do not confirm any other information before an officer makes an appearance before the tribunal,” Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook said in an email Friday.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Hong Kong police destroy WWI grenade found in potatoes
Next story
PHOTOS: Egypt discovers 40 mummies in ancient chambers in Minya

Just Posted

Red Deer’s Zachary Blakely heading to Canada Winter Games

Trampolinist had his eye on national multi-sport event since he missed out last time

Mustard Seed to benefit from PCN Women’s Fun Run

Red Deer PCN Women’s Fun Run slated for May 11th

WATCH: Red Deer is fired up for the 2019 Canada Winter Games

Kicking off Feb. 15th, the two-week event will feature more than 150 events in 19 sports

Beverly Keeshig-Soonias keynote speaker at RDC Indigenous Perspectives Conference

Third annual conference aims to create understanding and awareness of Indigenous culture

Hundreds rally against Bighorn proposal in Red Deer

Rally calls for Bighorn consultation to start over

VIDEO: Mushers gear up for grueling Yukon Quest sled dog race

The international race kicks off Feb. 2, lasting several days as teams make their way to Fairbanks

Wiarton Willie predicts early spring; Shubenacadie Sam calls for more winter

Wiarton Willie was backed up by the most famous American groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil

Human toll of cold: more than 2 dozen dead in U.S.

Hospitals reported more than 220 cases of frostbite and hypothermia since Tuesday

Resident angered over B.C. government trapping deer for research

Southern Interior Mule Deer Project has been capturing and releasing adult does and fawns

Woman bought winning $50,000 lotto ticket with stolen credit card: N.L. police

A 33-year-old woman intent on picking up the jackpot was instead charged

No-waste grocery stores not a garbage idea to help tackle food waste

The shop encourages customers to bring clean, reusable containers from home to box the food

Tim Hortons co-founder Ron Joyce dies at age 88

The cause of death was not immediately clear

Rimbey RCMP release composite sketch of suspect

Suspect allegedly involved in entering home uninvited and possibly the armed robbery

Native Women’s Association signs accord to help improve housing, education

Francyne Joe says the accord will ensure the voices of Indigenous women, girls will be heard

Most Read