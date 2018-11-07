NOVA Chemicals’ employees raised $750,000 for United Way Central Alberta community campaign

United Way Central Alberta would like to extend a huge thank you to NOVA Chemicals’ employees who raised an astounding $750,000 for the 2018 United Way Central Alberta community campaign, which includes a dollar for dollar corporate match. The company runs a successful campaign by engaging a core committee of volunteers to plan and organize the event, and encourages their leadership team to visibly support and encourage the campaign on-site.

Off-site they are strong supporters of United Way’s Days of CaringTM Program with 223 employees donating 1,600 hours to support community agencies.

“We appreciate organizations like NOVA who are unwavering in their commitment to United Way. Each year NOVA looks at creative ways to improve their internal campaign and they build such ‘community spirit’ at their worksite,” said United Way Co-Chair, Linda Wilson. “We can’t thank them enough for their passion to support Central Alberta!”

-Submitted by United Way Central Alberta