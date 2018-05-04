No travel advisory for Canadians after Hawaiian volcano eruption

Some flights were cancelled as more than 1,500 people forced to move away from Kilauea Volcano

More than 1,500 people remain displaced Friday in Hawaii after the Kilauea volcano erupted the night before.

Earthquakes in the region have been going on for days, with the largest a 5.6-magnitude tremor at the south flank of the volcano on the Big Island Friday evening local time.

Some areas of the island will experience strong shaking, but officials have reported no tsunami is expected.

Air quality tests continue, with six members of the Hawaii National Guard’s 93rd Weapons of Mass Destruction Civil Support Team there to assist.

Hawaii National Guard spokesman Lt. Col. Charles Anthony said the team will bring equipment to help detect sulfur dioxide in the district Puna and provide air samples to the county.

Flights cancelled, but no warning for Canadians

Hawaii Airlines cancelled flights Friday and tourism attractions in and around the areas evacuated.

The Canadian government has not issued a travel advisory to the area.

With files from the Honolulu Star Advertiser

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Federal Infrastructure Minister opens wastewater system in Lacombe
Next story
Dwindling caribou herds in B.C., Alberta face dire threat: feds

Just Posted

$25-a-day child care program is life-changing, parents say

Red Deer families and staff share how the new pilot project makes all the difference

Federal Infrastructure Minister opens wastewater system in Lacombe

Minister Amarjeet Sohi discusses Trans Mountain Pipeline dispute

Several Central Albertans selected to Football Alberta Senior Bowl

Lacombe Rams Jon Ericson and Matt Darnell lead the way for the Rams.

Rebels select 10 players in 2018 WHL Draft

Red Deer will host the draft through 2020

WATCH: Internationally renowned fashion designer Frank Lyman visits Red Deer

Local fashionistas were thrilled to meet their couture icon

WATCH: Westerner Days returns Central Albertans to their western roots

New additions and entertainment lineup announced

Raccoon delays Air Canada flight by nearly 7 hours

Animal had gotten into the duct system on a plane that was set to leave Saskatoon and fly to Toronto

Dwindling caribou herds in B.C., Alberta face dire threat: feds

‘Immediate intervention is required to allow for eventual recovery’

No travel advisory for Canadians after Hawaiian volcano eruption

Some flights were cancelled as more than 1,500 people forced to move away from Kilauea Volcano

May the fourth be with you: B.C. company bakes up sweet treats

Victoria’s Empire Donuts quickly sold out of their Star Wars themed items

Some Canadian Starbucks shops to close for bias, inclusivity training

Starbucks Canada president Michael Conway said sessions will will address implicit bias

Hawaii lava evacuees wake to uncertain future

63 evacuees and more than a dozen dogs and a dozen more cat are displaced

Minister opens federal pay centre, says troubled Phoenix system improving

Phoenix has caused so many snafus across the country with a backlog of 625,000 transactions

Armed robbery at New Sarepta Tavern May 3

Three culprits stole ATM, assaulted one person

Most Read