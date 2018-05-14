New pickleball facility set for St. Joseph High School

City council approved the development of the facility during this week’s meeting

Local pickleball fans will have a new outdoor facility location in the City.

City council approved the development of the facility at St. Joseph High School during this week’s meeting.

The court will be built at Motorworks Fields at the School.

“Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in North America, and this facility will ensure we can meet the increased demand for the sport in our community,” said Shelley Gagnon, recreation, parks and culture Manager.

At the 2018 Capital Budget debate last year, council approved a new pickleball facility, including a preliminary budget of $1,015,000, subject to site selection.

Now that a site has been selected, an additional $335,000 was approved to complete the project.

The additional budget will cover the development costs for the 20 courts, a washroom facility and a parking lot, council was told.

Several locations were considered and evaluated for the facility, but when considering the benefits and challenges of each site, community feedback, financial considerations and stakeholder input, St. Joseph High School emerged as the preferred site.

“While it wasn’t one of our original site locations, we began focusing on St. Joseph based in part on the feedback we heard from the community and stakeholders about the other locations. This site provides synergy with the existing and future schools and adjacent commercial areas, and also adds a community amenity to a growing area of the City.”

The facility will be able to host tournaments including the potential for a national championship, and provides opportunities for use by the public and interested schools and community groups, said Gagnon.

Construction is set to start this summer, and will be wrapped up next spring.

The Red Deer Pickleball Club will continue to be based at the Pines Activity Centre until the new courts are complete.

Club activities will include programmed scheduling throughout the week and an annual tournament slated for Aug. 10th-12th.

According to council notes, pickleball is attracting all ages and abilities of players, with the Red Deer Club’s membership nearing 200 individuals.

The number of existing outdoor courts in Red Deer does not meet the growing needs of the club nor are they ideally situated.

Other potential sites included the Collicutt Centre, Lindsay Thurber Comprehensive High School, Riverside Drive and the G.H. Dawe Community Centre.

Meanwhile, current outdoor pickleball courts are available for use in the West Park and Pines communities.

Indoor pickleball is played in various locations including school gymnasiums, the GH Dawe Centre and Collicutt Centre.

All nine pickleball courts are often in high demand by the Club.