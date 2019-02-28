New local supportive living facility opens for seniors

Hamlets at Red Deer provides 136 net-new living spaces

A new local designated supportive living facility in Red Deer has opened that will help meet the care needs of local and area seniors.

Located southwest of Gasoline Alley, the first residents began moving into the Hamlets at Red Deer earlier this month. The project provides 136 net-new living spaces where seniors who have more complex needs – including those with dementia – can get support for their health and personal needs in a home-like environment.

The Hamlets at Red Deer is owned and operated by H&H Total Care Services Inc., with AHS contracting 72 spaces for designated supportive living and 54 spaces to provide specialized dementia care. Ten other spaces are private.

Supportive living promotes residents’ independence and aging in place through the provision of services such as 24-hour monitoring, emergency response, security, meals, housekeeping and social-enrichment activities.

On-site licensed practical nurses and healthcare aides support those residents requiring assistance with daily living, including personal care, and recreational programs.

The Government of Alberta provided $10.2 million toward construction of the $25-million facility through the Affordable Supportive Living Initiative in 2015.

A second phase of the project will add 48 independent living spaces, which are like an apartment with common public areas, such as a living room and dining room. Those units will be available this Spring.

-Submitted by Alberta Health Services

Previous story
Mexico threw Canada ‘under the bus,’ Liberal MP tells Mexican minister
Next story
Red Deer holding its first annual Women’s March next month

Just Posted

Red Deer holding its first annual Women’s March next month

March aims to raise awareness of the importance of an inclusive community

Team Alberta earns 17 medals in biggest day to date at Games

Alberta now sits in third place of the medal standings with 81 medals

Blackfalds RCMP investigate suspicious death

Police have taken an adult female into custody

Red Deer students don pink shirts to fight bullying

Pink Shirt Day theme this year is stopping online bullying and promoting kindness

Team Alberta adds another 13 medals to their count

This was the most medals earned in a single day at the Games in Red Deer

VIDEO: Wilson-Raybould’s place in Liberal party at risk after SNC-Lavalin testimony

Trudeau said he will review Wilson-Raybould’s testimony before deciding whether she can remain in the Liberal caucus

Scheer calls on Trudeau to resign over SNC-Lavalin affair

Statement follows day of testimony from former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould

Compliments chicken nuggets recalled due to salmonella risk

CFIA says product was sold nationally

Family warns of dog danger after child bitten at Calgary party

*WARNING*: This story contains graphic images of a dog bite

Appeal decision for Calgary couple convicted of murder in diabetic son’s death

Witnesses at their trial testified the boy was so neglected that he weighed 37 pounds

VIDEO: Wilson-Raybould says she got veiled threats on SNC-Lavalin

Former justice minister finally gets chance to ‘speak her truth’

Air Canada signs loyalty program partnership deal with American Express

The deal will allow American Express membership rewards customers in Canada

Edmonton police charge man in 2016 death of an infant

Darren Gagnon, who is 29, turned himself in to RCMP in Grand Forks

RCMP recover detonated pipe bomb in Banff National Park garbage bin

No one was hurt in this incident

Most Read