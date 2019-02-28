New local supportive living facility opens for seniors

A new local designated supportive living facility in Red Deer has opened that will help meet the care needs of local and area seniors.

Located southwest of Gasoline Alley, the first residents began moving into the Hamlets at Red Deer earlier this month. The project provides 136 net-new living spaces where seniors who have more complex needs – including those with dementia – can get support for their health and personal needs in a home-like environment.

The Hamlets at Red Deer is owned and operated by H&H Total Care Services Inc., with AHS contracting 72 spaces for designated supportive living and 54 spaces to provide specialized dementia care. Ten other spaces are private.

Supportive living promotes residents’ independence and aging in place through the provision of services such as 24-hour monitoring, emergency response, security, meals, housekeeping and social-enrichment activities.

On-site licensed practical nurses and healthcare aides support those residents requiring assistance with daily living, including personal care, and recreational programs.

The Government of Alberta provided $10.2 million toward construction of the $25-million facility through the Affordable Supportive Living Initiative in 2015.

A second phase of the project will add 48 independent living spaces, which are like an apartment with common public areas, such as a living room and dining room. Those units will be available this Spring.

