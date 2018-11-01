The new four-member downtown policing unit was introduced Nov. 1st during a press conference in the downtown core. The four officers officially started their duties that same day as well. Mark Weber/Red Deer Express

New downtown four-member policing unit officially on duty

Officials say unit will build on an already bolstered police presence downtown

Red Deer RCMP announced the new downtown four-member policing unit during a press event Thursday in the heart of downtown Red Deer.

The unit officially began their downtown duties on Nov. 1st, augmenting a number of other downtown initiatives undertaken by RCMP and the City this year, officials say.

“This has been a day that we have all been looking forward to, the day our new downtown policing unit hits the streets,” said Red Deer RCMP Supt. Ken Foster.

The City has approved 10 new officers in this year’s budget, four of which were slated to be part of the downtown unit.

“The decision to allocate the officers to the downtown unit was made in consultation with the City after an extensive community consultation in connection with setting the new annual policing goals,” he said. “I think it’s safe to say we are all very pleased to launch this unit.”

Since Jan. 1st of this year, Foster said RCMP have already significantly bolstered police presence in the downtown.

“Since January 1st, Red Deer police officers in the downtown have also attended 783 businesses, made 113 arrests, executed 168 warrants and laid 108 new charges.

“Our officers have also conducted 133 compliance checks on targeted offenders in the downtown area,” he said. “The downtown unit will augment the work that is already being done providing even more police presence here, and allowing us the opportunity to create deeper relationships with downtown businesses, residents and patrons,” he said.

“Downtown Red Deer is filled with charming and unique businesses. The RCMP have been a visible presence and will be a greater visible presence here with our dual focuses on crime reduction and on increased feelings of safety so citizens can feel more fully enjoy these beautiful downtown spaces,” he said.

Red Deer RCMP Insp. Dean LaGrange will head up the new unit.

“The mandate of this new unit is to build relationships with the businesses in the downtown core, be highly visible, interact with citizens, and develop intimate knowledge of trouble spots and areas of concern that are brought to them by the citizens and the business owners of the downtown core.”

LaGrange said unit members will be on foot, on bikes and segways and vehicles as well.

“They will be easy to approach and engage with,” he added.

Mayor Tara Veer said that the City has recognized that residents have been increasingly concerned about safety in the downtown area.

“This came through loud and clear in the community engagement and outreach that we did for our annual policing plan earlier this year. As a result, the downtown was identified as a priority area in the annual policing plan for the next two years,” she said.

This past January, as mentioned, 10 new police members were approved earlier this year, she said.

“With support from the crime reduction team, this unit will focus exclusively on the downtown core. They will patrol the downtown, and also build relationships with the people who live in, work in and also build our downtown.

“We are taking community concerns for safety seriously.”

Previous story
Pittsburgh synagogue suspect pleads not guilty
Next story
Dying woman issues deathbed plea for changes to Canada’s assisted-death law

Just Posted

New downtown four-member policing unit officially on duty

Officials say unit will build on an already bolstered police presence downtown

Crime stats for 2018’s third quarter show drop in property crime totals

Sexual assaults have increased – 35% higher than the same time frame in 2017

Tree House Youth Theatre welcomes new artistic director

Albertus Koett has signed on to guide the talented local troupe

A bigger and better edition of Agri-Trade kicks off Nov. 7th

Agri-Trade runs Nov. 7th-9th at Westerner Park

Red Deer mother talks spooky Halloween lawn

Sonja Hoefman has been scaring the bejesus out of Trick-Or-Treaters for almost two decades

Historic night as CFR 45 kicks off in Red Deer

Competition features best in Canadian rodeo sports

Bobby Orr would be ‘surprised’ if there isn’t another NHL lockout

The league and the NHL Players’ Association signed a 10-year collective bargaining agreement in January 2013 to end the last lockout

Dying woman issues deathbed plea for changes to Canada’s assisted-death law

Audrey Parker, diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer in 2016, says the two-year-old law will allow her to end her prolonged suffering

Pittsburgh synagogue suspect pleads not guilty

Robert Gregory Bowers, accused in the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre, appeared briefly in federal court to face charges he killed 11 people.

Federal health minister responds to dying woman’s pleas to change law

Audrey Parker, who is terminally ill, says she will be ending her life sooner than she would like because Canada’s assisted dying law is too restrictive.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Churchill as town celebrates rail line repairs

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in a northern Manitoba community to celebrate repairs to its rail line.

‘We play for them:’ Bronco to return to ice for his first game since bus crash

One of the Humboldt Broncos in a bus crash last April will be back on the ice with his team for the first time this weekend.

Two killed in Ontario crash that sparked tanker fire

“I could see smoke from kilometres away as I was heading to the scene”

B.C. pot shop handed first recreational licence

A pot shop in Kimberley can legally begin selling non-medical marijuana Thursday

Most Read