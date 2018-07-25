Local politicians and stakeholders gathered July 25th for the groundbreaking of Three Robins Active Living Community, which will be located at 4501 - 48th Ave. From left are Red Deer-Lacombe MP Blaine Calkins; Doug Mills, CEO of 103 Street Developments Ltd.; Deputy Mayor Frank Wong; Red Deer North MLA Kim Schreiner; Dianne Sutherland (the complex’s first tenant) and Steve Suske, chair of 103 Street Developments. Mark Weber/Red Deer Express

New adult apartment complex on the way for downtown Red Deer

103 Street Developments hosts groundbreaking for Three Robins Active Living Community

A groundbreaking for an ‘amenity-rich’ 89-suite adult apartment building off the City’s downtown area was held July 25th.

Hosted by the Edmonton-based 103 Street Developments, the event featured local dignitaries and officials who offered details about the project, slated to be completed by December of 2019. It will be known as Three Robins Active Living Community, and is located at 4501 – 48th Ave.

“It’s a special day,” said Doug Mills, CEO of 103 Street Developments Ltd. “It’s an apartment building for the active living, over-55 crowd. We are constructing an amenity-rich building.”

He said the project is being designed with aging in place features and offers a la carte supportive living services as well.

The on-site supportive living services include housekeeping, meals, laundry and transportation.

By not including supportive services in the monthly rental cost, Three Robins Red Deer will be an affordable option for adults who want a suite featuring one bedroom, one bedroom with a den, two bedrooms, or two bedrooms with a den, said Mills.

“There will also be an exercise and movement room, a woodworking shop, a kitchen where they can do pot-lucks or bring in a guest chef with the big table. There will also be a cafe bistro, multi-purpose areas among other things. The idea is to create a social environment.

“There will also be a concierge that will help to facilitate activities and keep people engaged in the community.”

Also included is a 24-hour emergency assistance program, on-site general manager and a maintenance manager.

Other highlights include a theatre room, a games room and, on the sixth storey, an 1100 sq. ft. exercise room with views of downtown Red Deer.

“We think it’s very attractive, and we love the location – just off of downtown Red Deer and next to the Golden Circle and the Recreation Centre.”

Steve Suske, chair of 103 Street Developments, said the company already has a presence here in Red Deer via the Points West Living complex on the north end. That complex opened just last summer, and was full by this past Christmas.

He said Three Robins is being built in response to the growing ‘baby boomer’ demographic which will see more folks looking for this type of community in the years to come.

“They are looking for first class, state-of-the-art apartments long before they are thinking about a retirement home or going into assisted living,” he explained.

“We are really quite excited about offering this absolutely amazing location in Red Deer as well.”

According to a release, over the past 29 years, Suske has established himself as a leading authority in the North American seniors housing sector.

“With over 40 years of experience in developing and managing businesses, Suske has overseen, led and advised over $4 billion in business transactions across a variety of sectors.”

