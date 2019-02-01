Native Women’s Association signs accord to help improve housing, education

Francyne Joe says the accord will ensure the voices of Indigenous women, girls will be heard

The federal government is signing a new accord with the Native Women’s Association of Canada to ensure the organization can fully participate in efforts to improve Indigenous health, housing and education.

Francyne Joe, president of the association, says the accord will ensure the voices of Indigenous women, girls and gender-diverse people will be heard by policy-makers developing programs, services and laws.

She says that for too long the voices of Indigenous matriarchs, knowledge-keepers and water-carriers have been left out of discussions directly affecting their communities and nations.

Joe says the accord, which is being signed today, is an important step towards reconciliation and healing.

Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett says she believes policies are only good if the people affected by them are involved in setting them.

Bennett says that’s why it’s important that Indigenous women will be part of policy-making.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Hundreds rally against Bighorn Park proposal in Red Deer
Next story
Northwest U.S. measles cases prompt look at vaccine exemptions

Just Posted

Red Deer is fired up for the 2019 Canada Winter Games

Kicking off Feb. 15th, the two-week event will feature more than 150 events in 19 sports

Beverly Keeshig-Soonias keynote speaker at RDC Indigenous Perspectives Conference

Third annual conference aims to create understanding and awareness of Indigenous culture

Hundreds rally against Bighorn Park proposal in Red Deer

Rally calls for Bighorn Park consultation to start over

Central Alberta bracing for massive snowstorm

30 cm of snow expected to accumulate by Sunday

Songstress POESY heads to Bo’s Feb. 14th

POESY featured on Matthew Good’s ‘Solo Acoustic’ tour at Bo’s

Fashion Fridays: Five tips to get out the door fast

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Tim Hortons co-founder Ron Joyce dies at age 88

The cause of death was not immediately clear

Rimbey RCMP release composite sketch of suspect

Suspect allegedly involved in entering home uninvited and possibly the armed robbery

Native Women’s Association signs accord to help improve housing, education

Francyne Joe says the accord will ensure the voices of Indigenous women, girls will be heard

UPDATE: Stettler County and its planner ‘depart ways’ at height of Paradise Shores controversy

His departure not connected to Paradise Shores, says Stettler County Councillor

US border agency says it’s made biggest-ever fentanyl bust

254 pounds of fentanyl in a secret compartment inside a load of Mexican produce heading into Arizona

MLA Jason Nixon speaks on province’s Bighorn Country proposal

The MLA suggests more discussion is needed related to the proposal and its future

RCMP investigate armed robbery

Man believed to have carried handgun

Search on after Alberta sledder falls through ice on Yukon lake

RCMP were notified that two of three men snowmobiling west of Faro had fallen through the ice

Most Read