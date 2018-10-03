National Torch Relay launches Oct. 4th

The 2019 Canada Winter Games invites members of the media to attend an event marking the launch of the first ever national MNP Canada Games Torch Relay. The 48-stop torch relay travels across Canada, beginning with the lighting of the Roly McLenahan Canada Games Torch in Ottawa on Parliament Hill on October 4.
