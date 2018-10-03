National Torch Relay launches Oct. 4th

The 2019 Canada Winter Games fast approaching in Red Deer

The 2019 Canada Winter Games invites members of the media to attend an event marking the launch of the first ever national MNP Canada Games Torch Relay. The 48-stop torch relay travels across Canada, beginning with the lighting of the Roly McLenahan Canada Games Torch in Ottawa on Parliament Hill on October 4.

UPDATE: Lacombe Fire reports 1 dead after collision between semi and pickup near Lacombe

Red Deer helps out Calgary in snow storm

Eight staff from the City of Red Deer’s Public Works help to clear the streets of Calgary

National Newspaper Week also celebrates work of the carriers

Red Deer carriers recognized

Red Deer and area residents embrace energy efficiency

Red Deer one of the top in Alberta for participation in home improvement and online incentives

Red Deer RCMP arrest man in stolen vehicle with loaded firearm

Suspect was under a number of court-imposed weapons prohibitions

Feds restarting Indigenous talks over pipeline, won’t appeal court decision

The Trans Mountain pipeline expansion plans to triple capacity of the existing pipeline between Edmonton and Burnaby

Trump mocks Kavanaugh accuser he had called credible witness

It marked the sharpest criticism by Trump of Christine Blasey Ford since she came forward publicly with the allegation last month

Health groups warn against vaping advertising in Ontario

Advocates say many vaping products are made by tobacco companies and contain nicotine, and their flavours and packaging imitate candy

Horror difficult to erase for Indonesians as toll tops 1,400

The official death toll increased to 1,407 on Wednesday, with thousands injured and more than 70,000 displaced

One year after Weinstein, Hollywood is still soul-searching

The #MeToo movement has gone far beyond the movies, but Hollywood remains ground zero in a cultural eruption

Emergency crews dealt with a serious collision in the northbound lanes of Highway 2

Canada will pursue deeper trade ties with China: Prime minister

Meanwhile, U.S. president Donald Trump is currently embroiled in a trade dispute with China

Small claims court for ‘wedding plans gone seriously wrong’

The 17-page decision reads like a suspense thriller for anyone who has ever planned their own wedding

